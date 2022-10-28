Illinois basketball opens season with 87-52 exhibition win over Quincy

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team had newcomers front and center in an offseason overhaul, but it was a pair of returnees that shined in the team’s exhibition.

Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez each had a game-high 15 points in the Illini’s 87-52 win over Division II Quincy on Friday at the State Farm Center.

Transfers Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. joined the pair in the starting lineup, while freshman Skyy Clark replaced an injured Luke Goode.

Shannon had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in a team-high 25 minutes while Clark had 11 points. Both had three assists. Mayer finished with 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Illinois didn’t get out in transition a bunch last season, but spurts with a full-court press and a more athletic roster gave the Illini 22 fast-break points against an overmatched opponent.

Illinois had 13 steals and 32 points off turnovers, with a poor outside shooting night keeping the game in reach until the second half.

The Illini shot 6-for-34 from 3, with Clark being the only player to make multiple shots from behind the arc.

That included a 1-for-15 start from deep. That poor shooting start allowed Quincy to take an 8-2 lead. But the Illini took the lead on a fastbreak dunk by freshman Sencire Harris with 12:17 left in the first and led the rest of the night.

Harris finished with a pair of steals and 4 points in 13 minutes off the bench. Newcomers Ty Rodgers and Dain Dainja each played 16 minutes off the bench.

Rodgers showed flashes of an all-around skill set seconds after checking in when he grabbed a defensive board and then brought the ball up the court before finding Coleman Hawkins for an assist early in the first. He finished with 7 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In his first collegiate action in nearly a year, Dainja had 8 points and five rebounds and was a more traditional option at the center spot. Illinois ran a lot of five-out sets with Hawkins as the five and used Dainja as a chance-of-pace option with multiple post ups.

Hawkins was often the point of the Illini’s full-court press and had a double-double with 12 rebounds. He also facilitated some offense and had a pair of assists.

Melendez continued to get out in transition like he did last season as an athletic wing. He opened the scoring for Illinois with a pair of free throws and had multiple fastbreak buckets.

Illinois outscored Quincy 53-28 in the second half. The Hawks were picked 12th of 13 teams in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and went 15-16 last season.

Next, Illinois opens its regular season when it hosts Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. Nov. 7.