CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added another frontcourt piece to its 2023-24 roster with the commitment of former Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier on Monday.

Guerrier was a top-100 recruit in the 2019 class who had Illinois as a finalist before signing with Syracuse. He played two years with the Orange and was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2020-21 while averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds before transferring to Oregon.

With the Ducks, Guerrier averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over two seasons while starting 57 games and playing in 71. He’s rebounded well and offers versatility in the frontcourt as a 6-foot-8 wing.

He’s improved his 3-point shooting in each of his four collegiate seasons, shooting 3-for-25 from 3 as a freshman at Syracuse and shooting 34.7% from deep on 144 attempts last season at Oregon.

He’ll fit with multiple variations of the Illini’s roster at the four. He can play next to Coleman Hawkins, who played more minutes at the five as the season progressed, or he can play at the four next to Dain Dainja if Hawkins keeps his name in the NBA Draft.

He also played some wing with two bigs at Oregon, so he could in theory be on the court with Hawkins and Dainja. Illinois depth at the wing spot means that likely won’t be a huge need.

