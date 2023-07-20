Illinois basketball announced the return of Kwa Jones to the coaching staff as the director of recruiting and scouting on Tuesday.
Jones was a graduate manager from 2019-2021 with Illinois before spending time as a video coaching associate with the Sacramento Kings in 2020-21 and as the director of operations at Stephen F. Austin last season.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kwa back to the Illinois Basketball family" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a release. "He is a relationship-driven coach who makes impactful connections with players in every program he has been a part of, and his passion and love for the game of basketball is contagious. Kwa has added to his portfolio since he was last here, with great experiences with the Kings and at SFA. He has earned this opportunity and will be a great asset to us in scouting and recruiting."
Jones got his master’s degree in at Illinois during his time on staff after being a student manager at Houston until he graduated in 2019.
Tyler Underwood, who was promoted to an assistant coaching role earlier in July, was previously the Director of Recruiting and Scouting.
