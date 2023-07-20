"We are thrilled to welcome Kwa back to the Illinois Basketball family" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a release. "He is a relationship-driven coach who makes impactful connections with players in every program he has been a part of, and his passion and love for the game of basketball is contagious. Kwa has added to his portfolio since he was last here, with great experiences with the Kings and at SFA. He has earned this opportunity and will be a great asset to us in scouting and recruiting."