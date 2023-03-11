CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois left the court at the United Center on Thursday, its stay in Chicago had ended a lot quicker than expected.

The third loss to Penn State this season, this time 76-73 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, was another twist in what has been a roller coaster ride season for the Illini.

The Illini have gone from being ranked as high as No. 16 to finishing in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. It’s 14-11 since the start of December, with a Jekyll-and-Hyde act that has featured both promising wins and double-digit losses.

For every big win, like the team’s victories against Texas in New York or UCLA in Las Vegas, it’s followed up with results on the other end of the spectrum — a 22-point loss to rival Missouri in St. Louis or a season sweep to a Penn State team on the bubble before the postseason.

“It's finding a little bit of consistency,” coach Brad Underwood said. “I think it's finding a little bit of positive momentum. It's creating an energy that's ... you know, young guys that keep growing. I'm excited.”

Illinois will hear its name called on Selection Sunday for a third-straight NCAA Tournament bid, then it’ll have its final chance to capture that consistency the team has been searching for most of the season.

The highs and lows have created a resume that likely places the Illini between the eight and 10 seed lines. BracketMatrix, an aggregator of bracket predictions from experts, has the average position of Illinois as a No. 9 seed. That’s where ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Illini while CBS has them as a No. 10 seed.

Illinois would probably need to beat a one or two seed to make it to the tournament’s second weekend with that draw, making it a steep hill for the team to climb to avoid a third-straight season with an exit in the first weekend.

The team has said that it’s made for March, and there is hope since the Illini have already beaten a pair of teams in UCLA and Texas that are projected in the top two seed lines.

“We don’t have anything to lose,” Illinois' Coleman Hawkins said after the regular season finale. “People have been moving the cameras away from us and putting all the attention on everyone else. I think this team is made for March. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. Then once that camera comes back in on us and everyone is starting to talk to us again, it’s screw ‘em.”

In that game the Illini were 90 seconds from taking down another likely No. 1 seed in Purdue after a furious comeback.

“I don't know, we were 25 down at half to Purdue in their building and found enough offense to do OK,” Underwood said. “We've beaten UCLA. We've beaten Texas. We've beaten a lot of good teams in this league. I think there's plenty there.”

There’s also what happened surrounding those performances. The first loss to Penn State happened just days after the win over Texas in New York, arguably the team’s high point of the regular season.

Illinois followed that performance at Madison Square Garden up with a performance at the State Farm Center that afterwards had Brad Underwood lamenting the team’s effort.

An 0-3 start in conference play followed, but Illinois appeared to right the ship. The team guaranteed a win over Wisconsin in early January and delivered, starting a run of seven wins in eight games that put the team into the Big Ten title picture.

The Illini had seemingly hit a groove in a run that featured their two transfer stars and a couple of system tweaks on both sides of the ball that paid off.

Terrence Shannon Jr. put together an All-Big Ten season and Matthew Mayer came on strong to earn third-team all conference honors. If Illinois captures March glory, it’ll likely be behind their scoring.

“The NCAA Tournament becomes a grind,” Underwood said. “You've got to have guys who can make baskets. We do have that. Matt's a terrific isolation player, as is Terrence, and we'll give it a whirl next week.”

Down the stretch, that offense has been up and down with slow starts putting them down double-digits. Illinois has overcome those in wins over Northwestern and during a rally in overtime to beat Michigan. It couldn’t in losses to a sub-.500 Ohio State team or in its postseason debut.

“Get back in the gym, take the days off that we have, use that and watch film, see how we can get better,” Shannon said after the Big Ten Tournament loss. “Just get prepared for March. The lights will be brighter, and if we lock in and play defense the way I know we can; we'll be fine."

The highs and lows mean this Illinois team is hard to trust, or count out.

“This team can go as long and as far as they want to,” Underwood said. “We've proven that.”

