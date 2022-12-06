Illinois avoiding attrition early in transfer portal season, adds transfer safety

CHAMPAIGN — When the transfer portal opened Monday in college football, over 1,000 players entered.

That meant a lot of moving and change for college coaches, but that hasn’t been the case yet for Illinois and coach Bret Bielema. The Illini have only lost two scholarship players so far — defensive back DD Snyder and receiver Daniel Edwards. Neither saw snaps this season, and neither were huge surprises to the staff. And Illinois also picked up a potential contributor in defensive back Nicario Harper.

“Our players are pretty honest and transparent with me,” Bielema said. “I know there’s a couple guys who might think about it just because of depth at their position, but I think we do enough good things in our building that kids don’t want to leave.”

Last season, Illinois lost tight end Daniel Barker to Michigan State and receiver Donny Navarro to Northwestern. Those teams both had worse records than the Illini this season.

This time around there hasn’t been the loss of a key contributor to the portal yet, though there is still plenty of time before the portal window closes on Jan. 18.

“We had a couple kids leave last year within our conference, and their numbers weren’t as productive as the ones when they were here,” Bielema said. “I think there’s good examples of, ‘Hey, the grass isn’t always greener.’ As a matter of fact, we had two leave that went to Big Ten programs that aren’t going to bowl games. There’s all the facts. We’ll put those out there in front of kids. I’m very transparent with where they stand and what they’ve got to do. We treat them pretty well.”

Illinois has a couple of needs this offseason with the losses of key contributors like offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom along with quarterback Tommy DeVito. Running back Chase Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon are also likely to forgo their remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. These next couple of weeks will be an opportunity for the staff to get replacements.

Here is who Illinois has lost and gained in the portal so far:

ILLINOIS PLAYERS ENTERING PORTAL

DD Snyder, defensive back

Snyder was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, recruited by the previous coaching staff before enrolling in Bielema’s first season. He didn’t play during either of his first two years at Illinois.

Daniel Edwards, wide receiver

Edwards was also a member of the 2021 class, and was recruited by Lovie Smith and the previous staff as a defensive back before switching to receiver after last season. He didn’t get any game action for the Illini.

Both Edwards and Snyder can take their names out of the portal and return to Illinois, as well as choosing to move on elsewhere.

PORTAL PLAYERS COMING TO ILLINOIS

Nicario Harper, defensive back

Harper played in five of Louisville’s first six games before he entered his name into the portal in October. He committed to Illinois on Saturday.

Harper was an FCS All-American at Jacksonville State in the 2020-21 season and was named the Ohio Valley defensive player of the year with 92 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Illinois loses safeties Kendall Smith and Sydney Brown this season as well as nickelback and slot corner Quan Martin.

Harper and Matthew Bailey will likely be two of the replacements at the back end of the defense.