Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman’s contract extended

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved a four-year contract extension for Director of Athletics Josh Whitman that will keep him at Illinois through at least June 30, 2028.

“I was pleased to submit to the Board an extension of Josh Whitman’s multiyear contract,” said Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. “During his time at Illinois, Josh has been building our athletics programs, building excitement and building momentum. His leadership through the challenges we have faced during the pandemic has been exemplary. I look forward to working with Josh for many years and am very confident his leadership will keep Illinois Athletics on its upward trajectory.”

Whitman, who is now in his seventh year as athletic director after being named to the position in February, 2016, has risen to be one of the longest-tenured athletic directors in the Big Ten Conference. Whitman currently serves as chair of the Big Ten’s athletic directors' group, co-chair of the Administrators' Council, and a member of the Joint Group Executive Committee. He also represents the University and Big Ten on the Rose Bowl Management Committee and has served on a variety of working groups and committees with both the Big Ten and the NCAA.

“I look forward to continuing, with our coaches and staff, our student-athletes, and the entire Fighting Illini family, the work we have undertaken together to build Illinois Athletics into one of the nation’s great intercollegiate athletics programs," Whitman said. "I am grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey these last six years. Our work is far from over, and while we can be pleased with our progress, we can never be satisfied. I have never been more excited about our future!"

The Illini men’s basketball program, led by head coach Brad Underwood, who Whitman hired in 2017, has won the most Big Ten games over the last three seasons, winning the 2021 conference tournament title and a share of the 2022 regular-season championship, neither of which had been won by Illinois since 2005. Following 2020-21, when fans were not allowed to attend games due to COVID-19, the program set revenue records during the 2021-22 season.

The Illinois football program, under second-year head coach Bret Bielema, won four conference games in 2021, equaling the most for Illinois since 2007. The Illini also posted wins against No. 7 Penn State and No. 20 Minnesota, making Bielema the first first-year head coach in Illinois history to win two games against opponents ranked in the Top 25. For the 2021 season, football-related revenue exceeded budgeted numbers, with meaningful increases in several notable categories, including student tickets, premium seating, corporate sponsorships, and concessions.

Another Whitman hire, Chris Tamas, has taken the Illini volleyball program to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament in his five seasons, including three berths in the Sweet 16 and a trip to the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

In women’s basketball, Whitman recently recruited three-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year Shauna Green to lead the Fighting Illini after six highly successful seasons at the University of Dayton.

During Whitman’s tenure, Illinois teams have won 10 Big Ten regular season or tournament championships and made 67 NCAA postseason appearances. The Fighting Illini have celebrated six Top 4 NCAA finishes, six Top 8 NCAA finishes and 19 Top 16 NCAA finishes.

Academically, for 23 consecutive semesters, Illinois student-athletes have posted a combined GPA of 3.0 or better. In recent years, Illinois has also set school records for APR and graduation rates, including a 95% Graduation Success Rate in the most recent metrics.

Under Whitman’s leadership, Illinois athletics has generated record-setting philanthropic support, surpassing its goal during the With Illinois Campaign of $300 million in total gifts.

Illinois athletics has received major gifts to name five new or renovated athletics facilities, including the Henry Dale & Betty Smith Football Center ($20 million); the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois ($15 million); Demirjian Park ($7 million); the Susan & Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center ($3 million); and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center ($3 million). During Whitman’s tenure, Illinois Athletics has successfully solicited commitments for more than 30 gifts of $1 million or more.

