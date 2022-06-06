Illinois athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class featuring 15 athletes and coaches.

Inductees will be honored at the State Farm Center on Sept. 23 and will be honored at Illinois’ football game against Chattanooga on Sept. 22 at Memorial Stadium.

Some of the headliners are former NFL quarterback Jeff George, former Olympic bronze medalist Jody Alderson Braskamp and former athletic director Ron Guenther.

Braskamp, a former Illini swimmer, won a bronze medal in the 1952 games and set a world record in 1954. George was the No. 1 pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts after starting for two seasons with Illinois.

Another former Illini football star, Bill Burrell, made the class after finishing fourth in the Heisman voting in 1959.

Guenther was the athletic director in 1988 and from 1992-2011 after playing football for Illinois in the 60’s.

Other inductees include Nell Jackson, a coach who led Illinois women’s track team to a national title in 1970. Jackson became the first Black track and field coach of the U.S national team when she coached the women’s teams in the 1956 and 1972 Olympics.

Illini men’s basketball star Ken Norman will also be inducted after scoring 1,393 points in three seasons in Champaign before being a first-round NBA Draft pick in 1987.

Former Illini basketball coach Harry Combes joins the class after winning 316 games from 1948-67. He held the program wins record until it was broken by Lou Henson.

The class includes the first Big Ten golf champion for the Illini in former women’s golfer Becky Beach, who won the conference title in 1976 while also playing basketball at Illinois.

Illinois’ current long jump and triple jump record holder Charlton Ehizuelan will be inducted after winning four national titles during his time at Illinois from 1974-77.

Olympians Werner Holzer, Linda Metheny-Mulvihill and Emily Zurer each also made the cut. Holzer was a wrestling All-American in 1957 and finished sixth at the 1968 Olympics; and Zurer won a bronze medal with the Canadian national women’s soccer team in 2012 and competed in the 2008 Olympics after being a three-time All-Big Ten defender for the Illini.

Mulvihill competed as a gymnast in the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics and was enrolled at Illinois after the 1964 games while she was a member of the U.S team and the only member of a pre-Title IX Illinois women’s gymnastics team.

Also part of the class were:

Jonelle Polk McCloud, a three-time All-Big Ten selection for the women’s basketball team from 1984-87 and is third all-time with 1,984 career points.

Dawn Riley, a seven-time Big Ten champion for the women’s track and field team from 1993-96.

Danielle Zymkowitz, a three-time All-Big Ten selection and two time third-team All-American for Illinois softball from 2008-11.

