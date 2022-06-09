Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman discusses contract extensions, NIL

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was offered an extension, it was a no-brainer.

"They asked me, 'Do you want an extension?' You never say no," Whitman said. "I'm just incredibly grateful to the university for their support. I think it's really an endorsement of our entire organization."

Whitman is now under contract until June of 2028, and a point of emphasis for him over the past couple of weeks has been locking down some of the department’s top coaches long term.

Whitman gave out contract extensions to basketball coach Brad Underwood in the spring before the extensions of Underwood’s three assistants were announced on the same day as Whitman’s. Underwood is set to be in Champaign until 2028, while the assistants are extended to 2026. Football defensive coordinator Ryan Walters also received an extension in November of 2021.

After making a large number of hires in his first years on the job, Whitman is transitioning to a phase where keeping his coaching talent across the department will start to take higher precedent than acquiring it.

He already has made his hires in men’s basketball, women’s basketball with Shauna Green this spring and in football with Bret Bielema in the winter of 2020. In total Whitman has hired 10 head coaches.

Now, Whitman has started to try and retain those pieces with a strategy of securing long-term extensions quickly.

"I think it's important to us to always be proactive in all of our coaching contracts," Whitman said. "And that's not unique to just Brad and the basketball assistants; we tried to take that same approach with all of our staff. I don't ever want to put our coaches in the position to have to come and ask for an extension."

Whitman has gotten off to a fast start, with the hire of Underwood spearheading a turnaround of the men’s basketball program. Time will tell if that’s the case for women’s basketball and football, but Bielema’s team showed some promising early signs in 2021.

Now, it’s time for the next stage of the department turnaround which is fostering stability after sweeping changes to start his tenure.

"I think it signals stability to our program, but certainly to our fans and to our community," Whitman said on his extension. "It's just a great chance for us to continue the work that we've started. I'm really grateful to have a chance to do it with people that I care a lot about, people I think are exceptional in their respective areas. Just excited about the future, we look forward to the chance to keep doing it."

Whitman gives take on NIL strategy

Whitman said he couldn’t go five or 10 minutes without being asked about NIL, and he gave a description of the department’s strategy now that it can be more involved in facilitating partnerships between athletes and businesses.

"We've chosen to see this as professional development for our student-athletes," Whitman said. "It's in the past, when we would go out and try and solicit summer internships or job opportunities. That's what name, image, likeness is — it's a job for our students-athletes. It's a chance for them to make money doing something other than playing their sport.

"And so if we can help create those opportunities for our student athletes, just like we did when we were trying to get them internships in a bank or externships with a media company, then that's a great role that we play."

