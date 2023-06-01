CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its point guard, and put the finishing touch on its roster with the addition of point guard Jeremiah Williams on Thursday.

Williams initially considered Illinois when he entered the portal as a transfer from Temple, but eventually chose Iowa State. After an achilles injury sidelined him last season he entered the portal again, meaning Illinois will likely have to apply for a waiver for him to be eligible.

Williams averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds over two seasons at Temple where he started 37 games. He graduated from Simeon High School in Chicago and was an All-City selection his senior season.

He’s a career 26.7% 3-point shooter, which means five-out lineups with Coleman Hawkins might be preferred to maximize spacing.

Illinois initially had interest in Toledo transfer and former MAC player of the year RayJ Dennis, but Dennis committed to Baylor on Thursday.

Close Utah Valley's Justin Harmon (0) steals the ball from UAB's Ty Brewer (15) during the first half of the NIT semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas. SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) shoots over Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) during the first half of the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament semifinal at the Enterprise Center on March 4 in St. Louis. Temple's Jeremiah Williams plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Illinois basketball transfer portal additions Utah Valley's Justin Harmon (0) steals the ball from UAB's Ty Brewer (15) during the first half of the NIT semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas. SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) shoots over Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) during the first half of the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament semifinal at the Enterprise Center on March 4 in St. Louis. Temple's Jeremiah Williams plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)