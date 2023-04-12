CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got an addition to its roster for 2022-23 with the commitment of Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask.

Domask started 106 games over the past four seasons for the Salukis and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He’s a career 35.9% 3-point shooter and 84.3% free throw shooter and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-7 wing was Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2019 before being the Missouri Valley’s freshman of the year the following season. Domask was a first-team Missouri Valley selection after averaging 16.7 points.

He’ll likely have more of a secondary role with the Illini, and adds value as an outside shooter and secondary playmaker at the wing spot, he was third in the Missouri Valley in 3s made and fifth in assists. He’ll help an Illinois offense that was dead last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting last season.

Domask will be the first scholarship addition out of the portal for Illinois, who added South Dakota transfer Keaton Kutcher as a walk-on.

With the addition of Domask, Illinois has three-to-five open scholarships depending on the future decisions of Coleman Hawins and Terrence Shannon Jr. Hawkins declared for the draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility while Shannon is a projected top-40 pick who has yet to announce his future plans.

Illinois opened up scholarships after it lost wing RJ Melendez to the transfer portal as well as three other scholarship players in Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb. Walk-ons Paxton Warden and Connor Serven also entered the portal.

