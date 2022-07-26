Illinois adds Sean Snyder as special teams coordinator while Ben Miller remains on leave

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller's medical leave will be extended through the 2022 season, the team announced in a press release Tuesday.

Miller was diagnosed with colon cancer in February. As part of the replacement effort, the Illini hired Sean Snyder as the teams special teams coordinator.

Snyder, the son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, was the special teams coordinator at USC in 2020 and 2021.

"As part of that plan, we are excited to have Sean Snyder join our Illini family as our special teams coordinator/specialists coach. Sean and I have a long history, first as teammates then as assistant coaches together, and he is always someone that I have respected," head coach Bret Bielema said in a release. "He is an accomplished special teams coach with 10 years of Power-5 coordinator experience and over 25 years total in college football."

Snyder was an All-Big Eight and All-American punter at Kansas State in the early 90s.

Miller will continue to communicate with the staff and players while he continues treatment, according to the release.

"The past few months away from football have been difficult, but it has given me time to be with my family and focus on my health," Miller said. "I have a few more challenges ahead but have received encouraging news about my diagnosis. I have completed four months of chemotherapy and am awaiting liver surgery in August. I will be undergoing more chemotherapy during the fall and will miss the majority of the 2022 season. Treatment is going as planned, and I'm fortunate to be receiving the very best treatment by world-class physicians.

"I'm also blessed to be a part of a first-class organization at the University of Illinois. I would not be where I am without the support of my family, Coach Bielema, Josh Whitman, the Illini football family and, of course, Illini Nation."