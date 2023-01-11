Illinois adds point guard Niccolo Morietti, reportedly this season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball added a point guard with the commitment of Niccolo Morietti on Wednesday, according to On3.

Morietti, a 6-foot-2 guard from Bologna, Italy, will join Illinois this season, according to 247sports. Illinois has been playing with a pair of freshman point guards for the past two games in Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, with starting point guard Skyy Clark leaving the team Friday.

Morietti played in the NBA Academy Games in July, scoring 62 points in six games while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.9% from 3.

When Morietti joins he’ll give Illinois some emergency depth at the position with a chance to carve out a role either later this season or next season, similar to french big man Zacharie Perrin who joined the team in December. Perrin hasn’t played yet this season, but Brad Underwood said he’s been progressing in practice.

Morietti’s older brother Davide played at Texas Tech from 2017-20, playing on the Red Raiders team that reached the national title game in 2019 before playing with Terrence Shannon Jr. on the 2019-20 team.

