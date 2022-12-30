 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

Illinois adds defensive backs coach with hire of Antonio Fenelus

Antonio Fenelus

Antonio Fenelus as an analyst at LSU. Fenelus was hired as the Illinois defensive backs coach on Friday.

 Gus Stark, LSU Athletics

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has its new defensive backs coach in Antonio Fenelus, a defensive analyst at LSU who played and was recruited to Wisconsin while Bret Bielema was the head coach. The program announced the hire on Friday.

Fenelus was a two-time All-Big Ten defensive back with the Badgers from 2008-11. He played on the 2010 and 2011 Big Ten championship teams under Bielema with current Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

"I have been waiting for the opportunity to hire Antonio here to Illinois since coming here," Bielema said in a release. "He brings a coaching resume in several different systems and also coordinator experience to the defensive staff room. I have known Antonio from recruiting him out of Boca Raton to bringing him full circle to our coaching staff.

Fenelus gives Illinois three assistants on staff who played under Bielema, with defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and Henry.

Illinois hired Fenelus after two seasons as a defensive backs analyst for LSU. Before that he was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Division II East Central University.

"I am so excited for my family and I to be joining the #famILLy in Champaign," Fenelus said in a release. "I am looking forward to doing all I can to help our players and the program continue to reach new heights. Coach B has put together an amazing staff and I am very grateful that he and Coach Henry trust me to lead an outstanding group of young men. I can't wait to hit the ground running."

Illini land transfer QB

Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) sets up to pass against Central Arkansas during the first half of Sept. 10 game in Oxford, Mississippi. Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday.

Illinois got its frontrunner for the starting quarterback position in 2023 when former Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to the Illini on Thursday.

Altmyer was ranked as a four-star quarterback by most recruiting services in the class of 2021 before playing as a backup for two years at Mississippi.

Altmyer played in eight games for the Rebels and threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Most of that action came in the 2022 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, when he came off the bench and threw for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in relief of an injured Matt Corral in a 21-7 loss. After that Sugar Bowl, Altmyer lost a quarterback competition with Jaxson Dart for the starting spot in the 2022 season.

Illinois could have its quarterback of the future in Altmyer as well. Tommy DeVito came from Syracuse as a plug-and-play redshirt senior who had just one season of eligibility remaining. Altmyer has three.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

