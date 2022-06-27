 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois adds center recruit Zacharie Perrin from France

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois likely put the finishing touches on its roster for next season with the commitment of Zacharie Perrin, a 6-foot-10 big man form France. 

Perrin will be a developmental player at the center position after being recruited by Geoff Alexander and Brad Underwood. He'll be the third center behind Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins, who will play there in five-out lineups. 

Illinois could also use a wing at the five, like Matthew Mayer, or play Brandon Lieb. 

Perrin turns 18 in August and will be one of the younger players in the Big Ten. For the U21 team for the Antibes Sharks in France's second division, Perrin averaged 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also competed for France's youth national team at the U18 European Championships at 16 years old last summer. 

He'll compete in the FIBA U18 European Championship in August before joining Illinois. 

Brad Underwood said during the offseason that Illinois will likely leave a scholarship open for a mid-year addition like they did for Dain Dainja last season. That means with 12 scholarships accounted for, Illinois has just that one scholarship remaining. 

