Illinois AD Josh Whitman confident in Big Ten and Illini's place in changing CFB landscape

INDIANAPOLIS — When Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was a football player in the Big Ten, the league looked a lot different.

There were 11 teams, with Penn State being the big addition a couple of years before Whitman’s freshman season in 1997. There were no divisions and the conference didn’t have a championship game.

Since then, the conference has been through an almost constant state of change and has transitioned from a Midwest centered conference to a national one with additions of schools on each coast, most recently two West Coast powers UCLA and USC.

"I love what the Big Ten was when I was playing in it," Whitman said. "But I'm really proud to continue to be what the Big Ten is and what it's becoming."

Whitman has been one of many who have been pleased with the change and progression of the sport in many different directions in NIL and student compensation, along with the Big Ten’s recent realignment.

In a landscape that is transitioning more and more to super conferences, the Big Ten’s moves come after the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma.

The Illini are likely to ensure a seat at the table in the Big Ten as a founding member when the SEC and Big Ten continue to separate from the rest of the pack.

"I think that the Big Ten is just really well positioned right now to take full advantage of the changing landscape of college athletics," Whitman said. "And it does feel like there's a consolidation under foot. It feels like these affiliations are going to be really critical to future programmatic success."

That consolidation means a brand founded with Minnesota being the school farthest from Champaign has turned into a conference that spans nearly 2,500 miles wide from Los Angeles to New Brunswick, New Jersey.

That means teams have had more travel and a league built on rivals in close proximity has transitioned to a national brand. Illinois used to play nearby Indiana in football every season but will be playing them in September for the first time since 2017 and only once since 2013.

In a league that increases membership and could transition to pod scheduling, consistent play against nearby opponents will likely take a step back outside of protected rivalries.

"I love the geographic rivalries," Whitman said. "And I think that is an important part of who we are. But I think we also have to understand that, again, I want our student athletes to have a chance to play in the Coliseum, I want them to have a chance to play in the Rose Bowl. I want them to have a chance to get out and experience all that the Big Ten in its newly formed stage has to offer, and so if we're going to try and take some of those things, we have to be willing to give on a couple other fronts at the same time."

Where does the conference go from here? There is a potential member that came up a lot during the two days in Indianapolis.

"I don't think it's any secret,” Whitman said. “Everybody feels like Notre Dame would be a great addition to the Big Ten conference for a long list of reasons."

Whitman clarified and repeated the conference’s official stance that it isn’t actively searching for new members. It also would need the Fighting Irish to reciprocate any interest to leave a lucrative spot as an independent that still can get into the college football playoffs.

"Ultimately, of course, they've got their own decisions that they need to make," Whitman said. "They exist in a very unique place in college athletics, (and) we certainly respect the tradition of independence that they've enjoyed for a really long time and they'll make those decisions that are in their own best interest at the time that they think is most appropriate."

With Notre Dame on board or not, Whitman is confident in the league's direction and comfortable with the direction of the conference and the Illini’s place in it.

"I'm really proud that the Big Ten continues to evolve and innovate," Whitman said. "College Athletics is changing and the Big Ten I think has a responsibility to be a leader in that space."