Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming.

There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans in attendance from entering the stadium before kickoff, meaning a number of them missed the Illini’s first score 41 seconds into the game.

"We regret, very sincerely, the challenges that many of our fans experienced while attending our football game against Wyoming on Saturday,” Whitman said in a statement. “All of us with Illinois Athletics are beyond grateful for the loyal, enthusiastic support that so many fans show our team, week in and week out.

"We understand the commitment that is necessary to attend our games, in terms of both time and money, and we will never take for granted the faith that our ticket holders place in us to deliver an experience worth their investment.

"This is true, of course, for what happens on the field, but equally true, if not more so, for what happens off of it. From parking and tailgating to stadium entry and concessions, we must do better. Following Saturday’s problems, we are reviewing all aspects of our game day operation and are committed to making needed improvements to provide the kind of experience that our fans want and deserve. We will be communicating these changes in advance of our next home game on Sept. 10.

"We apologize for what transpired on Saturday and look forward to welcoming our fans back to Memorial Stadium with an experience that meets our high standards.”

Illinois plays on the road at Indiana on Friday before hosting Virginia at 3 p.m. Sept. 10.