Illinois kicked off its international tour with an 84-73 comeback victory over a Madrid All-Stars team on Sunday.

The Illini were down 14 in the second half, but a 27-5 run helped them take the game away late. Assistant Tim Anderson coached the team Sunday, with head coach Brad Underwood watching from the sidelines.

The Illini’s defense helped overcome a poor shooting performance where they shot 3-for-25 from 3 and 17-for-31 from the free throw line.

"This was the type of game I expected, and I'm proud of our team for how they responded," Underwood said in a release. "We were coming off the long trip over and hadn't done any shooting for a few days, so I knew it would be a slow start. Turnovers and fouling had more to do with the way we found ourselves down than our shooting. But I really like what I saw with the way we fought back.”

Dain Dainja had a team-high 16 points and 15 rebounds in 19 minutes while Sencire Harris had 14 points and five steals. Both came off the bench and were part of a unit that flipped the game in the second half.

“Dain took over in the second half and I liked the spark we got from the group that included him, Buck (Harris), Luke (Goode), Dra (Gibbs-Lawhorn) and Justin (Harmon),” Underwood said. “Buck changed some games for us last year with his effort, and you saw that same thing tonight. His energy is contagious."

Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, didn’t play. Illinois continues its exhibition tour with a game in Valencia on Wednesday.