When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
Series; Last meeting: First meeting between schools
TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini are entering year three of the Bret Bielema era fresh off a breakout 8-5 campaign. ... Transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer will get the start under center while the offense returns lineman Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams with leading receiver Isaiah Williams. ... Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph return from one of the top defenses in the country with Gabe Jacas, Seth Coleman, Tarique Barnes and Tax Nicholson.
About Toledo: Rockets won the MAC last season and finished with a 9-5 record and a win in the Boca Rotan Bowl. Coach Jason Candle has had seven-straight winning seasons with a pair of conference titles. ... Starting quarterback Dequann Finn and star receiver Jerjuan Newton return.