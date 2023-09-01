About Illinois: Illini are entering year three of the Bret Bielema era fresh off a breakout 8-5 campaign. ... Transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer will get the start under center while the offense returns lineman Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams with leading receiver Isaiah Williams. ... Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph return from one of the top defenses in the country with Gabe Jacas, Seth Coleman, Tarique Barnes and Tax Nicholson.