CHAMPAIGN — With the first week of fall camp in the books, the Illini are back and preparing for the 2023 season.

It’ll be the third of the Bret Bielema era in Champaign and preparation started with a couple of additions and the practice debuts of transfer defensive backs Clayton Bush and Demetrius Hill.

Both of them will enter the mix for defensive back snaps after the Illini lost four of its starters from last season. Younger players like Matthew Bailey, Xavier Scott and Tyler Strain played later in the season and will have competition with transfers like Hill, Bush, Nicario Harper and others.

“That first wave of true portals and transfers and all that goes into January, then I think after spring ball we took an assessment of, ‘What do we have? What do we think we need?’” Bielema said. “Then the door opened up for a couple of guys — Hill and Bush — as well as a couple of other guys we were able to get in the program. I think we’re always trying to acquire players but I do think we use the portal kind of as a way to supplement areas we might have concerns at. I don’t think you take a guy in the portal as your desire to make him a Day 1 starter.”

Familiar QB competition timeline

Last season during the competition between Art Sitkowski and Tommy DeVito, Bret Bielema waited until a couple of weeks out from the season to announce a starting quarterback.

That seems to be the plan again this time around in a battle between Donovan Leary and transfers Luke Altmyer and John Paddock.

Altmyer will be the favorite like DeVito was last season, but Bielema liked what he saw from Leary, Paddock and Kirkland Michaux in the spring as well.

“I do think two weeks out from the game it’s important for anybody and everybody in our building, it’s important for our building to know who is the one quarterback so you work with the one wide receivers and one tight ends, one snapper and that kind of scenario,” Bielema said. “Up until then, I think we had some really good growth in the spring. We had about four guys who made tremendous growth.”

Illinois kicks off against Toledo on Sept. 2, so expect an announcement in mid or late August.

Availability for start of fall camp

Bielema said the Illini are close to full-go, with a couple of players nearing their returns during camp.

Matthew Bailey had a checkup last week and has missed the beginning of camp, but is expected to be healthy by the start of the season and be in the mix for starting snaps at safety.

“If that gets all cleared then we’ll see where he can go, but expect him to be back a couple weeks out, two to three weeks back from our opener.”

Offensive lineman Dez Schuester, a junior college recruit added during the summer, is on campus but hasn’t been able to join the team quite yet.

“Dez Schuster has reported and is fully able to go, anything from a compliance standpoint and all that goes into it, there are just some follow-up things he has to do to be able to fully participate in our practices,” Bielema said. “That’s just strictly a physical thing that we’re waiting on and trying to get some clarity. We’ll have more on that as we go forward.”

