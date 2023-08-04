CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois tips off in Spain for its international trip, Brad Underwood will be in an unfamiliar position with a pen and paper away from the sideline.

He’ll follow the same process he did with the team’s trip to Italy earlier in his tenure by letting three of his assistants, Geoff Alexander, Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson, each coach a game while he watches.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it; I laughed," Underwood joked. "I mean, in all seriousness, it's fun to see guys, how they act and how they react. You pick up on what their thought process might be compared to what your thought process might be. In a game, you know, my thoughts are gonna win out. Now I get to evaluate, and see how they think in a situation and what they're seeing."

Illinois plays on Aug. 6, Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 against teams from Valencia, Catalonia and Madrid. The team will also spend time growing and bonding in a foreign country during the weeks they're there.

The Illini will also get a first look at rotations for the squad and how they fare against competitive competition.

“It’s as much a team building and build your chemistry and let guys hang out and get to know each other,” Underwood said. “We’ve had very competitive practices. Our whole summer has been based around competition. We know this is a very competitive group. They handle competition in a mature way.

"Now, we get to see that and how they handle adversity against somebody else and how that evolves and grows. Obviously, we want to see combinations. We want to see what guys fit in certain scenarios and what guys’ strengths are. All the basics, everything that you would think about we want to find out as well. A lot of the other team and chemistry and who plays well together, we want to find that out."

Transfer Domask questionable

Marcus Domask, a transfer from Southern Illinois, was one of the experienced wings the Illini went after in the portal to add shooting.

He’s had a delayed start in Champaign due to a couple of hamstring injuries, including one that sidelined him during the team’s open practice on Wednesday.

“Marcus has had a somewhat frustrating summer from an injury standpoint. He’s tweaked a hamstring,” Underwood said. “He did it again (Tuesday). Being on the cautious side and we’re not having him do anything (Wednesday or Thursday). With hamstrings, we’ll err on the side of caution with those. It’s been something that’s aggravating."

Illinois hopes to have him back for part of the trip in Spain, but it’ll be a game-time decision.

"We'll see. We're going to err on the side of caution and we'll see,” Underwood said. “Hopefully, he gets that opportunity.”

Lawhorn impressing early in practice

Without an experienced point guard addition, Illinois has turned to Ty Rodgers and freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn at the point guard spot.

Lawhorn was heavily involved in the team’s scrimmage and the four-star recruit has fit in quickly this summer.

“Dravyn is good. He's a good player,” Underwood said. “I don’t want to get the cart before the horse, so to speak, with him, but he does not lack confidence.”