CHAMPAIGN — For Illinois football, it’s another year with a new quarterback.

After a breakthrough season in 2022, the Illini will look to build on an 8-5 campaign with Luke Altmyer replacing Tommy DeVito at quarterback.

Altmyer, who played in nine games during two seasons as a backup at Mississippi, transferred to Illinois after the 2022 season and beat out John Paddock and Donovan Leary for the starting job.

"I think he was really consistent, dating back from spring, he's got a very real strong desire and passion to learn the game," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said regarding Altmyer. "He's really into the football part of things. He's a football junkie. And that shows up all the time — always thinking, always asking, watching film in the office in the building constantly, which is looking at what you want in a quarterback.

"And all of our guys have a good way of studying and going about learning, but he really loves the game and he performed very well in the practices that we've had him through spring and fall camp, so he earned the job."

Along with a new quarterback, the duo of Josh McCray and Reggie Love will replace Chase Brown at running back after Brown was the focal point of the Illinois offense.

McCray and Love each backed up Brown over the past two seasons, but will get bigger opportunities this time around. McCray missed most of last season due to injury after a breakout freshman season in 2021 while Love got limited backup snaps.

"I think that tandem there is in a healthy place," Lunney said.

On the offensive line, left tackle Julian Pearl and left guard Isaiah Adams will give Illinois continuity from last season. Both had chances of pursuing NFL opportunities in the draft but chose to return to lead the Illini line that lost veterans Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom.

Josh Kreutz, son of former All-Pro Bears center Olin Kreutz, has taken the starting center job.

On the right side, Zy Crisler has spent time moving to right tackle after being the starter at right guard last season. Jordyn Slaughter, a sixth man and primary backup last season, will get a chance to get starting snaps along with Josh Gesky.

Illinois is still doing some mixing and matching on the right side and will use the opener to help solidify those positions.

"A little bit of a work in progress in that regard, but I do like where we're at," Lunney said.

Behind experienced veterans, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and four-star recruit Kaden Feagin is in line for a spot in the rotation as a reserve running back. Lunney said he and Aidan Laughery will be featured in the game plan along with freshman Malik Elzy.

“I would tell you if you asked our offensive players for sure and probably our defensive guys if anyone wants to see those freshmen take their first reps I bet you a lot of people would vote between Kaden Feagin, Malik Elzy and Aidan Laughery,” coach Bret Bielema said. “It’s probably a tie to watch those three guys take their first snap in college football.”

Elzy, a four-star receiver recruit, will join an experienced receiving corps that returns Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington, three targets who got significant playing time last season.

On the defensive side, Illinois returns stars Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton on the defensive line with returning starters Tarique Barnes, Gabe Jacas and Seth Coleman in the front seven.

That experience will be needed with the Illini replacing four secondary starters from last season.

Taz Nicholson returns at corner, but Devon Witherspoon, Kendall Smith, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin all depart.

Matthew Bailey was set to replace one of them at safety, but a foot injury in the spring means he’ll have to wait a couple weeks before he gets put into the mix.

At safety, Miles Scott, Clayton Bush, Nicario Harper, Demetrius Hill and Mac Resetic are some of the players battling for spots.

At corner, Tyler Strain got some playing time last season while Illinois got transfers Prince Ford and Kaleb Patterson out of the portal with additions of incoming freshman Zachary Tobe and Sabor Karriem.

“It’s been a good battle. It’s been a really, really good battle. The guys have encouraged each other. They’ve helped each other,” defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “... Whoever we end up going with to start the game, that doesn’t mean they’re going to be the starter for Week 2 or Week 3 or Week 4.”

Xavier Scott played corner at the end of last year and has the versatility to play around the formation. He is the favorite to replace Quan Martin as a nickelback or slot corner.

“Xavier Scott is special. Xavier Scott is extremely special,” Henry said. “Xavier Scott has a chance to be as good as he wants to be. He has some tools that some of them are just God-given. He has the ability to line up at truly any position in the secondary. He’s a very intelligent kid.”