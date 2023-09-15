When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
Records: Illinois 1-1, Penn State 2-0
Series; Last meeting: Penn State leads series 20-6, Illinois won 20-18 on Oct. 23, 2021 in nine overtimes
TV; radio: FOX; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini lost to Kansas 34-23 on Friday. ... Transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer has 549 total yards and five touchdowns after two games as the Illini's starter. Illini are 105th in FBS in scoring defense after leading the nation in that category at the end of the 2021 regular season.
About Penn State: Nittany Lions beat Delaware 63-7 on Saturday. ... New starting quarterback Drew Allar is sixth in the nation in completion percentage (78.2%) and leads an offense that's had 30 points or more in nine-straight games.