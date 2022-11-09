Illini OC Barry Lunney Jr. given extension through 2025

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois announced an extension and raise for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on Wednesday.

The extension is pending approval at the board of trustees meeting Nov. 16. It would put Lunney under contract until 2025, while giving him a base salary raise to $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 in 2024 and 2025. Lunney’s base salary is $675,000 this season.

“Barry Lunney has provided a needed spark to our offense, which has been among the most improved in college football," athletics director Josh Whitman said in a release. "He has brought an exciting, efficient system and has guided several of our student-athletes to career years that are earning national recognition. Stability in key leadership positions in the Smith Football Center is important to continuing our upward momentum toward and realizing our championship goals.”

Illinois hired Lunney in January after firing previous coordinator Tony Petersen. Lunney has led the Illini to 413 yards of total offense per game, an 83.3 yard improvement over last season — best in the Big Ten. Illinois is also scoring 24.8 points per game after scoring 20.2 last season.

"Coach Lunney has had a huge impact in his time here directing our offense," coach Bret Bielema said in a release. "He has provided an excitement for our offensive players and coaches in the building every day since he came in. The opportunities he has provided our players through his efficient scheme has been vital for the success of our program as we set new expectations going forward.”

The Illinois offense also features the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown and a transfer quarterback in Tommy DeVito who is second in the nation in completion percentage.

"When I first spoke with Coach Lunney on the phone, I knew his leadership and determination were what the offense needed to get going," Brown said in a release. "His ability to motivate and engage with guys on the team has pushed me to not only be a better player, but a better teammate. He has laid down the foundation of a championship level offense. This is just the beginning of where he will take this unit."

"I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Josh Whitman for their commitment towards my family and me," Lunney said in a release. "The atmosphere and expectations that they have created in the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium are an honor to be a part of. I am excited to continue to build the Illinois offense under the leadership of Coach Bielema and alongside our exceptional staff and student-athletes.”