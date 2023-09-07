About Illinois: Illini beat Toledo 30-28 in their season opener. ... Transfer Luke Altmeyer had 280 total yards and a pair of touchdowns passes in his debut as the starter. ... Miles Scott earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors in his first start at safety.

About Kansas: Jayhawks beat Missouri State 48-17 in their season opener. ... Lance Leipold led Kansas to a 6-7 record and its first bowl game appearance since 2008 last season. ... Quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. ESPN reported Daniels is expected to play after missing the season opener with back tightness.