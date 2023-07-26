MADISON, Wis. — Illinois added a veteran coach to its staff when it announced former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as a senior defensive analyst on Tuesday.

Leonhard played at Wisconsin under Bret Bielema as a senior at Wisconsin during Bielema’s first season as defensive coordinator.

Leonhard was an All-American with the Badgers after joining the program as a walk-on and had a 10-year NFL career before he became the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2016.

He was the defensive coordinator with Wisconsin from 2017-22 before Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 1, a day after the Illini beat the Badgers 34-10 in Madison.

Leonhard became the interim and led Wisconsin to five wins in their final eight games to finish 7-6 with a bowl win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over Oklahoma State.

Wisconsin announced the future hire of Luke Fickell as its head coach in November, and after Leonhard announced he would leave Wisconsin after the end of the 2022 season.

Leonhard was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the country, in 2017 and was a candidate for defensive coordinator jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers among other opportunities in previous years. Now he’ll help the Illinois staff and new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.