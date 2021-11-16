Illini football coach Bret Bielema tests positive for COVID-19, to miss game at Iowa

"After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," said Bielema in a statement. "I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week."

Bielema said assistant head coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach.

"George and I have had discussions before today if this situation would arise and I have full confidence in him and our staff in preparation for Iowa," said Bielema. "If all stays on the current path, I should be available and present for next week. Our team has shown repeatedly this year that next man up is the standard not the exception and this will be another example of this mentality in our Illini FamILLy.”

Illinois athletic director said Bielema's situation is a reminder "the pandemic is not over."

"Coach will remain as involved as possible throughout the week, and we are confident in Coach McDonald’s ability to serve in his place where needed, including during the game at Iowa on Saturday," said Whitman. "In the meantime, our medical staff is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are monitoring the team and taking appropriate precautions to limit any potential spread within the program. I have great confidence in our staff and players, and I look forward to another strong performance in Iowa City this week.”

Last week, the Illini wrestling team pulled out of the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, North Carolina, due to COVID-19 issues within the program. It was the first time since college sports returned last fall an Illinois team withdrew from an event due to internal COVID-19 concerns.

