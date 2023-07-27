INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bielema dropped a nugget from his recent contract extension that reaffirms his commitment to be in Champaign for the long haul.

During a recent press conference, Bielema revealed he had a no-compete clause and could not leave Illinois for another Big Ten school. The extension that runs through 2028 was signed in December after Bielema led the Illini to their best season since 2007 with an 8-5 record in 2022.

Bielema re-emphasized that he wants to be at Illinois for the rest of his career.

“I wanted this to be my last rodeo,” Bielema said. “(I) signed a contract that literally has a no compete with anybody in the Big Ten because I know where I want to go.”

Bielema said he will continue to work together on the long term direction of the program.

“We've got a lot of unfinished business,” Bielema said. “Last year we were an 8-5 team, but it broke up into a 7-1 team and a 1-4 team. And I focus myself on the 1-4 team more than any time in my career. Obviously, they all happened at the end of the year, so there had to be contributing factors that are on me as a coach. I like where we're at. I love the influx of talent.

"For me, as a head coach, this is my 15th year. But I've never felt more engaged with our roster, the way they're being developed, the way they're being coached. And the way that they react to our coaches is pretty cool."

Bielema confident in locker room atmosphere

While Bielema drives the Illinois players to media days from Champaign to Indianapolis, he’s briefed players and asked them questions they’re likely to get from media members.

In light of the allegations of hazing at Northwestern and the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, coaches and players have been asked about situations at their own schools. Bielema was curious what the Illini’s three players, Isaiah Williams, Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton, had to say.

“I obviously knew they were going to get a question centered around Northwestern,” Bielema said. “To hear their responses and their reactions they gave tells me what we're doing. They basically repeated everything that I believed had happened.”

Bielema and all the players and coaches have expressed confidence with the atmosphere in the locker room and partially credited it for the success last season.

“I don't really worry about what's happening in our building,” Bielema said. “I don't mention the word 'culture.' I never have. I'm not a guy who thinks it's a buzzword. It's something that's never set well with me. But I talk about what we do. To have a season like we just had and the talent we have returning and to have the highest GPA in school history, it tells me we're doing a lot of good things."

Bielema bullish on spring additions

Illinois filled some roster spots with additions in the early summer, with Bielema commenting publicly on them for the first time.

That group includes secondary additions Demetrius Hill and Clayton Bush.

Hill was a freshman All-American at Florida International last season while Bush was a three-year starter at Southern Illinois, with 156 tackles in 34 starts with the Salukis. Both will help Illinois replace the three starting safeties they lost to the NFL this offseason.

"Demetrius was a kid that came out of FIU and was the guy that watched his portal film and really liked what he is," Bielema said. "We obviously lost some players back there. And then really Clayton Bush kind of came in after that. Put him on film and really liked what I saw called the coach of Western Kentucky, where he's at. I reached out to coaches at Southern Illinois and (he's) a very athletic explosive playmaker; strong."

Prince Ford will also help give depth at corner after transferring from Golden West College in California.

"I thought he fit in real well with our program," Bielema said. "I saw him yesterday, his body has changed quite a bit. A lot of these kids are coming from smaller type environments — programs that summer, which is our most intense ... I think he got his eyes open early and often. But I'm excited to see him play next week."

Laine Jenkins will give depth as an edge rusher after joining from Butler Community College in Kansas. Jenkins is a Willowbrook, Illinois, native who originally committed as a transfer to Oklahoma.

“He's an Illinois kid and a great addition so far, and I have been able to see him work out a little bit, but nothing with pads on,” Bielema said.

Illinois close to full health entering fall camp

Bielema said Illinois will bring its full 120-player roster into fall camp, with safety Matthew Bailey and Zy Crisler returning to practice after being sidelined in the spring due to injury.

Bailey will be a favorite to get starting snaps at safety after getting a large number of snaps as a backup last season, and Crisler will be in the mix for snaps on the offensive line after starting at guard last season. Defensive lineman Bryce Barnes also will be back.

“As of right now there might be two or three guys with a soft tissue hamstring that's a little tweaked. But other than that, we should be full-go rodeo,” Bielema said.

Close Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game last season. Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game last season. Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.