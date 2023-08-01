Coming off its most successful season in over a decade, Illinois football has a chance to take another step forward under Bret Bielema.

In the final season of the traditional division scheduling format, the Illini have a chance to be competitive in the Big Ten West while they return a good number of starters on both sides of the ball.

Before the season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Toledo, Illinois will have fall camp where position battles on both sides of the ball are decided. Here are five questions for the Illini ahead of fall camp.

How does Luke Altmyer prepare for the starting job?

The quarterback situation has been the most significant question mark for many recent Illini preseasons, and it will be again without a starter named entering fall camp.

Bielema praised Altmyer, John Paddock, and Donovan Leary during media days with two having FBS experience and the other having a year under his belt in the Illinois system.

"Our quarterback situation is probably as good as it's been since I've been here," Bielema said.

That likely doesn’t change that Altmyer, a prized transfer recruit, is the runaway favorite to win the job.

He worked with the first team through a good portion of spring practice and is the only one with Power Five experience, though Paddock was a full-time starter at the Group of Five level with Ball State.

Illinois anticipated Altmyer being the team’s multi-year stater when it got him in the portal this offseason. The team took a step forward offensively in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s first season, and Altmyer will go a big way in determining what Lunney’s second season looks like.

Does a game-breaking receiver emerge?

Altmyer will have multiple veteran skill players at his disposal, with returning receivers Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington giving him experienced options.

All three had their moments last season while Williams had a career-high 715 receiving yards while Bryant added 453 yards. Washington also was a key third-down target as well with good hands.

That trio will give the position group a good base for the 2023 season, but having a game-breaker and true go-to option will go a long way into helping a new quarterback. Illinois is still looking for its first 1,000-yard receiver since Mikey Dudek in 2014.

Williams had moments in that role last season and could emerge into that role, or Bryant could in his second year as a starter. Incoming freshman Malik Elzy also has impressed teammates in workouts before camp and is one of the crown jewels of the team’s recent recruiting class.

Williams and teammates gave Bielema good reviews on work Elzy’s put in before Bielema can see more of him in camp.

"(Williams) looked to me and goes, 'Coach, (Elzy) kind of took me by surprise,'" Bielema said. "And I said, 'What do you mean?' and he goes, 'I didn't know he was that good.' ... Many people have said that. I got a text from our quarterback group. They're like, 'Ooh, this is different.'"

How does Josh Kreutz progress at the center position?

Illinois initially made center a priority in the transfer portal, and with the short-lived commitment of Avery Jones, it thought it had its solution. Once Jones flipped to Auburn, Illinois was without a new starter.

That’s meant Josh Kreutz has gotten the chance to emerge as the team’s starter for last season, and a good spring practice has given the coaching staff confidence he can be the guy.

Who wins snaps at the back end of the defense?

Illinois has three safeties and a cornerback to replace this offseason with all four from last year currently in NFL training camps.

That group was the strength of the unit in 2022, but that’ll likely change under a younger and less experienced starting group with returning corner Taz Nicholson.

Matthew Bailey, Xavier Scott, Elijah McCantos and Tyler Strain all got snaps off the bench last season, with Scott and Bailey starting the team’s bowl game.

All three will get a chance to compete for snaps with transfers Nicario Harper, Demetrius Hill, Kaleb Patterson and Prince Ford during fall camp.

How does the running back committee shake out?

Illinois lost its offensive star Chase Brown to the NFL Draft and will have the tough task of replacing his production of 1,883 scrimmage yards.

Bielema will revert back to his strategy at Wisconsin in which he used a committee of multiple backs, with carries spread out between Reggie Love, Josh McCray and others.

"You don't replace Chase Brown, right?" Bielema said. "What you do is you replace Chase Brown's production, and that may come from one guy, it may come from two it may come from three. I know we got a running back room of five running backs who are excited to go out there and see what they can do."

McCray burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021 before injuries derailed his chances last season, while Love had 125 yards in the team’s final two games. They both will get more chances in increased roles to start the season.

