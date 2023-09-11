CHAMPAIGN — After a multi-score loss to Kansas, Illinois coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry have gotten to work on tweaks to the defense.

The Jayhawks had touchdowns on four of their first five drive, putting the game out of reach in the first half of Friday’s 34-23 loss.

It’s been just two regular season games for Henry as a defensive coordinator, but Illinois is currently 105th in FBS in scoring defense and 125th in total defense.

Some regression was expected with the losses of multiple key starters to the NFL, but even with stars like Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph returning the early drop-off has been steep.

That has sent Bielema and Henry to the drawing board.

"Right now, everything's on the table," Henry said. "Everything's on the table because the standard of defense in which we play it's just unacceptable."

Ryan Walters had a successful second season in charge of the defense before becoming the head coach at Purdue, but he had his share of struggles at the beginning of his tenure. In his second and third weeks as coordinator in 2021, the Illini surrendered 79 points in losses to UTSA and Virginia.

"I mean, I've lived this movie before, unfortunately, right?" Henry said. "Like, week after Virginia, we decided to make a wholesale change and giving up a bunch of yards and how we were attacking, did it in and kind of flip the script there moving forward."

Walters and Bielema went to the drawing board, eventually finding a system that became one of the nation’s best last season. Now, Bielema and Henry are in a similar spot after two weeks of giving up consecutive totals of 28 points or more.

Bielema anticipated a learning curve for his first-time coordinator and has confidence in him even after a couple of things not going to plan in the first couple of weeks.

"Unequivocally, no," Bielema said when asked about a change in defensive play-calling or coordinator duties. "He's the defensive coordinator. I think the part that I've been able to do through 15 years as a head coach is you just understand there's going to be transition whenever these things happen."

Henry’s also learned some things quickly after his third game as a play caller, he called last season’s bowl game before this season.

"I would say that you're responsible for it," Henry said. "You know what I'm saying? What you put on tape, right? How the game operates, right? No matter what has happened before, it's your responsibility to get it right. I think if I wasn't ready for the moment, I wouldn't have been called to be in the moment, and so I learned a lot from it just in terms of how our players responded."

Illinois held Kansas to six points in the second half, after the game had been mostly put out of reach, but it was an improvement after a slow start. Henry praised the defense’s ability to fight and adjust in the second half, and he’ll look for more of that version of the unit when it faces No. 7 Penn State to kick off conference play on Saturday.

"The season ain't over, right?" Henry said. "Obviously, we get into conference play, but we still have a long road ahead, but I don't want to have any more of these conversations in terms of coming to you guys and just talking about how bad we played defensively, alright. That's my goal."

To avoid those conversations, Henry, Bielema, and the rest of the staff have gone back to the drawing board. Working all weekend and through this week to make the necessary fixes to get back on the right track.

"I've learned a lot, I've learned a lot thus far," Henry said. "I've learned it's hard, and sometimes when it gets hard, you have to stick to your guns. You've got to believe in the people around you and you've got to do whatever it takes to get it right. Right now we're in the foxhole doing whatever it takes to get it right and we will."