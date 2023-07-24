CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got the second commitment of its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday with the pledge of Yorkville big man Jason Jakstys.

Jakstys, a three-star who is the second in-state commit of the class, joins four-star Chicago big man Morez Johnson.

Jakstys is the seventh-ranked player in Illinois in the 2024 class, according to 247sports. He committed to Illinois over offers from Drake, Illinois State, Lehigh and Indiana State among others.

Him and Johnson both give Illinois options in the post while they'll either look to prep options in the 2024 class or the transfer portal next offseason for help in the backcourt.

Close Utah Valley's Justin Harmon (0) steals the ball from UAB's Ty Brewer (15) during the first half of the NIT semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas. SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) shoots over Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) during the first half of the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament semifinal at the Enterprise Center on March 4 in St. Louis. Illinois basketball transfer portal additions Utah Valley's Justin Harmon (0) steals the ball from UAB's Ty Brewer (15) during the first half of the NIT semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas. SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) shoots over Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) during the first half of the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament semifinal at the Enterprise Center on March 4 in St. Louis.