CHAMPAIGN — Illinois left it until the final seconds, but Caleb Griffin’s foot sealed a season-opening win,

Griffin’s 28-yard field goal gave the Illini a 30-27 win over Toledo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. New quarterback Luke Altmyer finished 18-for-26 passing with 211 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in his Illini debut and led a game-winning field goal drive at the end. Pat Bryant, who had two career touchdown catches coming into the game, caught both of those scores and finished with six catches for 64 yards.

Altmyer was a perfect 5-for-5 with 64 yards on first drive, running the offense smoothly with a couple play action and short passe to move the Illini up the field. That set up Josh McCray for a one-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the season to open the scoring with 9:44 left in the first.

Toledo answered the Illini’s opening drive with a drive of their own. New safety starters Miles Scott and Clayton Bush broke up a third down pass with the Rockets near midfield, but unsportsmanlike connduct on Tarique Barnes extended the drive. Luke Pawlak’s 27-yard field goal a couple plays later got Toledo on the board with 5:04 left in the first.

Illinois led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter before Toledo cut the lead to one with a 25-yard field goal with 4:37 left in the second. Toledo drove inside the Illinois 35-yard line each of its three drives, but came away with just six points after the Illini defense bent but didn’t break.

Illinois left points on the board the next drive when it was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 at the Toledo 27-yard line late in the second.

The Illini had nine penalties for 90 yards in the first half, and a couple key pass interference infractions helped Toldeo take a 12-7 lead at halftime on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dequan Finn to Jerjuan Newton with four seconds left in the seocnd quarter.

Finn found Peny Boone for a 9-yard score on the opening drive of the second half to put Toledo up 19-7 with 11:23 left in the third.

Altmyer drove the Illini down the field, but a throw into triple-coverage was intercepted by Rockets safety Maxen Hook.

A couple plays later, Scott picked off a deep ball and took it 48 yards for a score to bring the Illini within five with 8:13 left in the third. The Illinois defense got another stop before Altmyer found Pat Bryant for a -yard score to give Illinois a 20-19 lead with 1:23 left in the third.

A fourth-down conversion by Isaiah Williams set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer to Bryant to give the Illini a 27-19 lead early in the fourth.

Toledo cut the Illinois lead to five with a 44-yard field goal with 9:38 left, and a 1-yard touchdown scamper by Finn gave the Rockets a 28-27 lead with 2:59 remaining.

Then Altmyer kept the Illini’s hopes alive with a fourth down bomb to Casey Washington for 33 yards with the game on the line. A couple of runs later Griffin hit a chip shot in the final seconds to seal it.

Next, Illinois travels to play Kansas on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.