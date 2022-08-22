Illini AD Josh Whitman breaks down the Big Ten media rights deal

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois athletic department and athletic director Josh Whitman got a boost with the Big Ten’s latest media rights deal that was announced Aug. 18.

The seven-year deal between the conference and networks NBC, CBS and Fox has been widely reported at around $7 billion, with the contract being backloaded with more money in later years once USC and UCLA join and CBS completes its deal with the SEC.

"I think it just is a tremendous testament to the brand and reputation of the Big Ten Conference," Whitman said.

That projection dwarfs the previous deal between ESPN, Fox and the conference that was six years and around $2.64 billion in 2017, meaning a large financial windfall for Illinois and the rest of the conference. ESPN reported a projection of $80 to $100 million per school per year, but Whitman warned fans to be wary of some of those initial numbers.

"Certainly the financial benefits are meaningful," Whitman said. "It will allow us to continue to be, I think, very stable in an uncertain environment. I will say on that front, I don't think that everyone should believe everything they read for what the projections are. I don't think that the numbers will be quite where some have been reported. It looks like things will start flat, and then we will start to move up gradually, in future years."

Either way it will be an increase in cash for the department. Since the negotiations have been in the works for years, Illinois had an idea of extra revenue when putting things in place over the past couple of years.

After the decision in the Alston case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court found that athletes should be able to profit from their name, image and likeness, Illinois has become one of the schools participating in the Alston program that can give $5,980 per year. The estimate is that Illinois will spend around $3 million on payments to athletes — an expense that was not initially budgeted. Whitman said inflation has also increased travel and operating expenses as well.

"The reality is a lot of it's already been spent, if you sit back and think about it," Whitman said. "The short version is we've known that this was going to happen. We didn't know, of course, what the dollar figure was going to be, but we knew that there was a bubble that was coming on the revenue side. And we've anticipated that and budgeted accordingly. And so we expect that the money that will be coming in is already being put to very good use."

A further increase could come down the line with the current contract ending in 2030, four years before the conference’s biggest rival in the SEC has its contract with ESPN end in 2034. That gives the Big Ten another opportunity to re-up and get a larger deal as the conferences jockey atop the college athletics landscape.

"By putting ourselves at the front of the line in the negotiating process, it allows us to set a true market for what Big Ten athletics is valued at at that moment in history," Whitman said. "Instead of potentially allowing somebody else to set a market that might be artificially low, compared to what we think we can get."

In the recently agreed deal, time slots, and variability of game days or times for Illinois football shouldn’t change much initially. Whitman said that there will still be the possibility of Week 0 games or games on Thursdays or Fridays, especially around Thanksgiving or Labor Day weekend.

But with a network package that looks to be prioritizing wall-to-wall coverage of Big Ten football on Saturdays across Fox, CBS and NBC, there will always be places for traditional time slots.

"Saturday is always going to be our bread and butter, it's going to be the place that people are going to go to watch Big Ten football from 11 a.m. central time all the way through until it's time for them to go to bed," Whitman said. "And then the great thing with these new partners is they're going to get up on Sunday and turn on their NFL games and the same three networks that they watched Big Ten football on Saturday are going to be broadcasting the NFL all day and hopefully talking about what a great day it was in the Big Ten on Saturday."

Having the same network partners as the NFL for a Saturday slate that looks to be in a similar mold to the one used for pro football on Sundays did mean that the network said goodbye to ESPN at least when it comes to conference rights. Illinois still has the possibility of having some non-conference games like the Jimmy V Classic for basketball, to be on that network.

But the deal put an end to a decades-long partnership between the league and ESPN. That means no more conference basketball on that family of networks.

Some of those men’s basketball games will go to Peacock, where Whitman said around 20% of those games will be broadcast.

"It was certainly a discussion point," Whitman said. "We all understand that as we go through a negotiation like this, there are advantages and disadvantages to each and every partner that we consider. We recognize the prominent brand that ESPN has in place and we had to make sure that we were comfortable stepping away from that and embracing Peacock, NBC and any other partners which we think will continue to provide great visibility to Big Ten basketball."

One of the long-term underlying questions of a media rights deal this size regards the possibility of athletes getting a piece of an ever-increasing revenue pie. That’s something that Whitman and other athletic departments have considered. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren also has met with athletes and said after the deal was announced that he is considering that possibility as well.

"I know that there's an appetite for a lot of people to continue to provide additional benefits to the student athletes," Whitman said. "What those benefits are, how they're formulated ... is it true pay? Or does it make them employees? Those are all things that I think are very much to be determined. But it all has to be put into the mix as we talk about conference realignment, as we talk about expansion with the CFP, as we talk about the future of the NCAA, that has to be another really important part of that overarching conversation."