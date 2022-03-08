'I’m in it for the long haul.' Trent Frazier's commitment helped changed Illinois program

CHAMPAIGN — The phone at Trent Frazier’s house was blowing up.

It was March 2017, and Illinois had just fired John Groce, the coach who had recruited him to Champaign.

Coaching staffs from Georgia, UCF and other potential suitors called, thinking the four-star point guard would be back on the market.

His father, Rodnell, sat Trent down saying he would support him whatever his decision was or wherever he went. But Frazier wasn’t having any of it.

“I’m in it for the long haul,” Trent told him.

That commitment ended up being one of the biggest decisions in the recent history of Illinois basketball.

"Everyone made it feel like home here and there was no other place that I wanted to be than Illinois," Frazier said.

Since then, Frazier has been a constant during Illinois basketball’s rebuild.

He spent his freshman season on an Illini team that finished second-to-last in the Big Ten before winning a Big Ten tournament title as a senior. A career that kicked off with a loss to in-state mid-major Eastern Illinois will end with him winning a Big Ten championship.

In his final game at the State Farm Center, he had the ball in his hands at the buzzer before a court-storming puncuated the climb the program has taken since his enrollment.

Frazier’s commitment never waivered through the past five seasons, and now he’s cemented himself in the program’s record books as one of the top players in the program’s history. He’s fifth on the all-time scoring list (1,773 points), ninth in assists (438), ninth in steals (204), second in 3s (307) and first in minutes played.

Frazier had help, stepping away from a scoring role after his first two seasons once current Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and current All-American candidate Kofi Cockburn arrived.

They were the stars of the team’s resurgence, but Frazier went through the rebuild every step of the way with Underwood.

"There's not enough superlatives, adjectives to say about Trent," Underwood said. "He's had an unbelievable career. He's one of the all time greats to play here."

Frazier has since left his mark, especially this season. While Cockburn is the team’s best player, Frazier is arguably the team’s most important.

Frazier has carried them down the stretch in multiple conference games this year, with dagger 3s at Michigan and Michigan State in consecutive weekends standing out.

Frazier also had a game-high 16 points to lead the team to an upset win at home over the Spartans without Cockburn or sixth man Andre Curbelo.

The play down the stretch in East Lansing got the attention of Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, who is likely relieved that he won’t have to coach against Frazier any longer.

“He’s been the common denominator there,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference. “He’s been Brad’s guy, like Mateen (Cleaves) was my guy. When you got your guy who is tougher than nails that will do it on both ends, you got something special.”

Flair for the dramatic

That knack for game-winning plays like the ones in Michigan goes back a long ways.

With the Florida state title on the line, an experienced Wellington High School team went to its sophomore guard in Frazier. He drove into the lane, drawing a foul before sticking a game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left.

"I mean you talk about the flair for the dramatic," Wellington coach Matt Colin said. "He's always hit buzzer beaters and things like that since before he even got to high school."

Frazier’s play during that state title run helped garner attention from college scouts. Offers started to come in, with the first one from Stephen F. Austin.

That meant a phone call from the Lumberjacks coach. His name? Brad Underwood.

"He said his name and he was very polite, respectful," Rodnell said. "And in the long run, now me and Trent laugh on it. We never thought he was going to end up playing for him."

Frazier became one of the top prep scorers in Florida history over the next couple of years, rocketing him up to a four-star and seemingly out of the clutches of Underwood or any mid-major coach.

Frazier committed to Illinois and John Groce while Underwood moved on up to Oklahoma State and that was that.

Then, Groce was fired and suddenly things could have been up in the air.

It helped that Frazier had an idea this was a possibility. On a visit that year, Frazier met with former Illini star Dee Brown, who was the director of player development at the time.

Brown talked to him while Groce was on the hot seat during the season. Then he was let go that March once the Big Ten tournament ended.

"He told him about the pros and the cons, you know, it's not always good just to jump ship because the coach was leaving," Rodnell said. "So Dee Brown had a lot to do with that. A lot to do with it."

The coaching change happened, and Frazier stayed committed to Illinois.

Underwood was Groce’s replacement and suddenly, he had the guard he coveted years ago waiting for him to start a rebuild.

“I felt great about him," Underwood said. "You know I have no problem with small guards. I knew his gift. I knew he could really score."

Whatever it takes

The rebuild didn’t start as planned. Frazier's first game in an Illini uniform was a road exhibition loss to Eastern Illinois.

Underwood and Frazier have both mentioned the scene of Frazier crying at the end of the bench after he struggled in his debut with two points and couldn’t handle the opposing guards on defense.

“I peed down my leg,” Frazier said.

Illinois took its lumps, going 4-14 in Big Ten play. Frazier, a slender 6-foot-1, was taking his share of literal lumps as an undersized guard adjusting to physical play in a Power 5 conference.

"He said the first week was hell," Rodnell said.

But that changed quickly, partially to a toughness that stemmed from Frazier playing with his dad and his friends in park pick-up games when he was as young as 14.

Frazier adjusted to those games against grown men quickly, just like he would against Big Ten competition.

"The first game he was sore," Rodnell said. "Then I brought him back the next day. He was sore again. But the following week, he started getting used to it."

Frazier improved during his sophomore season, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer for the second straight year. Then there was a meeting with Underwood about a role change.

With Dosunmu’s growth and Cockburn’s addition, they wanted him to transition from a scorer to a more defensive-oriented player and facilitator.

"I had to expand my game," Frazier said. "Defense, just becoming a true point guard. Just buying into my role, trying to expand my game to do whatever it takes for this team to win."

He showed flashes on defense. Colin said he remembers Frazier taking two charges in a state final four game in high school. And his quickness on offense showed potential even if there was an adjustment period to Illinois’ system.

"Trent didn't know how to spell defense when he got here," Underwood said.

That wasn’t the case for long, with him becoming the team’s primary defender quickly and being one of the top on-ball defenders in the conference over the past two seasons.

“He always adapts to whatever the team needs,” Colin said.

After last season, when Frazier flourished in his new role, he had a choice: Stay for a fifth year with a COVID waiver or play professionally. He got calls again — this time from professional teams overseas.

Frazier was a couple of credits short for his degree and his dad wanted him to go back. He’s the first person from his family to go to college, and is now set to graduate.

“In the long run now, he’s really happy,” Rodnell said.

And, he was fresh off a successful season where the Illini won a Big Ten Tournament title before getting upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Several key pieces were returning.

Also, Frazier and Underwood have a proven track record together.

"Our relationship is unbreakable," Frazier said. "I appreciate him more than anything."

Frazier committed to the program again, just like he always has starting with that decision years ago.

"This has been my home for five years, this is my home forever," Frazier said. "It's been an unbelievable special journey for me and there's not any other team I would rather wear a jersey for."

It's paid off in a regular season Big Ten Tournament title. It paid off with Frazier being the one holding the ball and running down the court before the buzzer sounded and the Illini were Big Ten champions. Frazier and Illini hope that's only the beginning.

"He's made the ultimate sacrifice to winning," Underwood said. "I hope when people think of Trent Frazier it's not the records that they think about, it's the winning mentality and what he did to help this program turn the corner."

