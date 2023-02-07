CHAMPAIGN — It was a big decision for Thad Ward to return to Illinois. He was a part of Lovie Smith’s staff and moved on to Temple and Kansas State while a new staff took over.

But once he returned to Champaign, he had a strong reaction.

“A lot of mixed emotions, family time," Ward said. "This has been a true process, but as soon as I got to town yesterday, I lit up; just generically, smiled, thinking about all the times and kids growing up here. A lot of memories. I lit up and it fired me up just to get back. We love this place as a family. It’s a special place for us."

After being in that spot from 2016-19 at Illinois, Ward was hired back this winter as the running backs coach to replace Cory Patterson — now the wide receivers coach and associate head coach at Purdue under Ryan Walters. Ward was a big part of recruiting efforts under Smith’s staff that included a top-40 class in 2019, as well as coaching Reggie Corbin to a 1,085-yard season in 2018.

Illini head coach Bret Bielema said he's had a good first impression of Ward. Ward said he was excited to get back into recruiting in the areas he’s recruited well in the past — St. Louis, Chicago and Florida, among others.

"A lot of guys on our staff talked about who he was, what he was, what he represented while he was here," Bielema said. "It intrigued me at the time, but obviously I filled my staff up. To get Thad here back with us has been absolutely awesome. Just overly impressive."

Ward takes over a running back room that will have to replace star Chase Brown after he declared for the NFL Draft. Brown had 1,643 yards in 2022 and backups Reggie Love and Josh McCray are two of the favorites to take on a heavy workload.

Without Illinois getting a back from the portal at this point in the offseason, they’ll be the ones taking on primary roles in a typically run-heavy offense under Bielema.

“If you want to be an elite running back just look at his track record,” Ward said. “That was a part of me saying, ‘OK, Coach Bielema has produced these kinds of offenses and this kind of physical brand and these kinds of backs. I want to be a part of that.’”

Ward also bought in to Bielema — he called him one of the best recruiters out there and was sold on the program’s trajectory when he talked to people within the program who had been there for the past two coaching staffs.

“Details. Just talking about Bret, I just walked out of a staff meeting and how detailed he was about every word and everything,” Ward said. “Every little nuance about what we’re doing is detailed. He has a plan for everything, for every situation. That’s really refreshing to see.”

With all of that, Ward decided to return as part of a staff that looks to continue that upward trajectory.

"A lot of mixed emotions, good and bad, and putting it all together as a family, but at the end of the day, I'm here," Ward said. "I'm happy and I'm excited and blessed to be here."

