SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The summer before her senior year, Makira Cook would see the same people everywhere she played.

She’d look up, and Shauna Green and her staff would be watching. Green knew she wanted the four-star point guard to be a big piece for her at Dayton.

“Wherever she was, we were,” Green said. “The relationship piece is big for us, and it's big for her because, again, she's a trust person, and if you don't have that relationship, then you're not going to gain trust.”

That trust was certainly gained. Cook committed to Green at Dayton shortly after, and when Green was hired at Illinois, Cook joined her.

“I know Coach Green, I know how she coaches, and I know how good she is,” Cook said. “So I was just like, let's follow Coach Green, and I already knew it was going to be a good idea.”

Now Cook and Green have been two of the faces of the rebuild at Illinois, a program that will make its first appearance at the NCAA Tournament in 20 years on Wednesday.

The Illini are a No. 11 seed in the first Greenville Region and play No. 11 seed Mississippi State in a First Four game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Purcell Pavillion. The winner will play No. 6 seed Creighton in the Round of 64.

Cook, the team’s leading scorer, and Green, the coach of one of the biggest turnarounds in the country, have both trusted each other to take the Illini from a team that won seven games last year to the Big Dance.

“It's been different,” Cook said. “It's been a good year. It's been a good journey. But it's a new thing. So every new thing comes with different things. Like each year you just have to come ready and clear the plate from last year and look ahead.”

The commitment from Green won Cook over, who was looking for an opportunity after decommitting from Miami (Ohio).

She saw Green and her staff at every game during the summer before her senior year, and once she visited Green at Dayton she was sold.

“I could just tell it wasn't a façade,” Cook said. “Things were genuine, like they cared. I knew I was going to come in, have to work, like it wasn't sold to me, like, oh, you're going to be a freshman. You're going to do this, this, and this. I knew I had to come in, work, earn my spot. I like that they tell you up front what they want, what they need, and if you can't give them that, then there's not going to be a spot for you. That's what I wanted. I feel like I was being sold a lot of false hopes, false dreams, so genuine.”

That staff helped her grow during her first couple of seasons at Dayton. She was the Atlantic 10’s Most Improved Player last season and a second team all-conference selection. In her first season at Illinois, Cook was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.2 points per game and was a first team All-Big Ten pick.

She’s also become a leader for a new roster, along with holdovers Kendall Bostic and Adalia McKenzie, and fellow transfer Genesis Bryant. Those four have all had impressive years as linchpins in the lineup.

“Obviously the play speaks for itself, but for me now, this is my third year with her, and to see her growth every day, it kind of amazes me because I remember what she was like as a freshman. I remember even last year. We remember all the times where she's grown in areas,” Green said about Cook. “I think that's why we coach. That's the fun part about it is to see the growth of players more so as people. The playing growth is fun, but to see the growth in leadership and as people is really fun to see.”

Cook has also become the player Illinois goes to in big moments. She had 20 points in the team’s home win over Iowa and had 24 points in the team’s Big Ten Tournament win over Rutgers in the second round that clinched an NCAA Tournament bid.

“I think just playing in big games gives you the opportunity to rise to the occasion,” Cook said. “In our minds, our mindset is always like we're the top team.”

She’ll have to do that again for the Illini, who have a chance at their first postseason win in a decade and their first NCAA Tournament win since the 1999-2000 season.

“I think when the lights are the brightest is when she does rise up,” Green said. “You heard her say rise to the occasion, but that's that competitive spirit in you. That's the drive that you've got to have in you.”

Green believes in Cook, like Cook believes in Green. That’s why this has worked out so well between them and a big reason why Illinois has put together a transcendent season.

“She's one of the most loyal people that I know, and once she earns your trust, she's going to be there for you through thick and thin, and she's just that loyal person, which quite frankly nowadays, you don't get a lot of that loyalty in anything,” Green said.

Cook will have the ball in her hands while Green will coach from the sideline. Both will continue to trust each other while they continue the Illini program’s ascent.

“That's just our relationship,” Green said. “We're going to have open conversations. Sometimes she's not going to like what I say. Sometimes I'm not going to like what she says. But I respect her, I love her to death, and I trust her. I trust her.”

