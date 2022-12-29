How Bret Bielema won over the Illinois locker room for a program turnaround

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams and the Illinois football team were ready for the introduction.

It was the winter after the 2020 season when they found out they’d have a new coach in Bret Bielema. The team was anxious for a first impression.

Bielema and Illinois were both looking for a rebuild. The Illini hadn’t had a winning season since 2011 before Bielema got there, while Bielema himself had spent some time learning in the NFL after being fired by Arkansas.

"I feel like he was vulnerable to us in our first week he bought us in," Williams said. "Like, OK, we can play for this guy. But I think when we found out that he was consistent, then it was easy."

For Bielema, Illinois was another chance at a major college football head coaching gig. The last time he coached in the Big Ten with Wisconsin he won three Big Ten titles, but it wasn’t his past accolades that made the biggest first impression.

"One thing Coach B does a great job is, he's got a vision that everybody connects with," Williams said. "Everybody buys into that vision."

Cory Patterson, now the wide receivers coach at Purdue, got a sense of who Bielema was when he was the only coach retained from the previous staff and became the running backs coach at Illinois under Bielema for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"When he walked into the room and talked to the guys, there's just authenticity," Patterson said. "Now, you can see every guy, they're walking into his room. His office is open all the time. You rarely see that with a coach. Every guy walks into his office, sits and watches film with him. He helped groom these guys, so he's not just a head coach. He's a guy that they feel comfortable with."

Quickly, Bielema won the Illinois locker room over and now has the Illini through their best regular season since 2007 and preparing for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Illinois is 8-4 and had a number of firsts this season — first time ever being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, first win at Wisconsin since 2002 and first New Year’s Day bowl game in over a decade..

"The journey we’ve been on since last January to where we are today is probably one of the most enjoyable journeys I’ve ever been on in my life," Bielema said after the team’s win over Nebraska in October.

Illinois had a season that points to a beginning of a program turnaround. Bielema’s at the center of it, with his ability to cultivate relationships with players and coaches playing a key role.

He’s gotten the program to buy in quickly, and that delivered results this season.

"These past few years have changed my life completely and it's just a testament to Coach B and everything that he does," safety Sydney Brown said.

The team's commitment to him showed when they rallied around him in the week ahead of a close loss to Michigan — a game Bielema coached in days after the death of his mother.

"I love Coach B. I'll do anything for him," offensive Alex Palczewski said.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry was once one of those kids who Bielema won over and developed. He committed to Wisconsin in 2006 when Bielema was there.

As a high school recruit, Bielema’s at-home visit was a unique first impression.

"He walks in the house and my grandmother said, ‘Make yourself at home,’" Henry said. "He proceeds to take the shoes off, make himself at home, made her laugh, said a couple jokes ... . And then he just got to business on why he felt that going to Wisconsin was the best decision for me."

Henry’s grandmother died in 2016, so it’s a memory that stands out. He noticed Bielema’s personality instantly as a recruit.

"My first impression of coach was that he had a great relationship with his players. He was a person before he was a coach and he treated you as such," Henry said.

It’s an interesting comparison, since Bielema has also said that Henry has a “personal touch” with recruits. Bielema remembered how his mother was a big fan of Henry as well.

Henry is one of a number of coaches who have developed with the help of Bielema. Bielema started working with Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin. Bielema made him the offensive line coach there in 2012 as his first-time gig as an assistant.

"He gave me my start," Miller said.

It’s Miller’s time as a GA under Bielema that he remembers. He said some days Bielema would leave money or a card on the table and then tell coaches to take their wives or families out to dinner.

"The way he took care of us and the young coaches, and we weren't making anything at the time, so just the way he took care of us in that light and the respect he showed us," Miller said. "You hear horror stories of being a GA and we got to Wisconsin and it was the exact opposite. … When you do that, guys want to work hard for a guy.”

Miller said he’s been with nine head coaches at the nine schools he’s worked at. None of them have built relationships with an entire roster or staff like Bielema.

"The human element is very special with him," Miller said. "I think you'll talk to every one of these guys that worked for him and you'll feel that same way. His loyalty he has to us ... the structure that he has and all those things. I mean, it's the reason for success. It's the reason why players go to meet with him."

That relationship building helped Bielema form his Illinois staff. Most of the current assistants had coached with him previously, and his coaching tree spans wide, with new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters the latest from the Bielema coaching tree to become a Power Five head coach.

"Every career move I've made, he has had either some advice or some role in that," Miller said. "That type of friendship, that type of mentorship, that type of loyalty doesn't just go away."

Miller was the offensive run-game coordinator and offensive line coach at Wyoming, while a couple coaches from the group Miller was with at Wisconsin on the defensive side had coordinator experience and took position coach jobs under Bielema.

His previous relationships and winning over the Illinois players so quickly has helped Bielema put together a staff that has improved Illinois recruiting and helped develop players during the quick turnaround.

"We all came to be with him," Miller said. "... There's a reason guys left jobs to come here. There's a reason guys are beating down the door. Right? There's a reason why, you know, we're having the success in recruiting that we're having. And it's all from him."

