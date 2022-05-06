How Barry Lunney Jr.'s time as a teacher prepared him for his big break

CHAMPAIGN — Barry Lunney Jr. wondered if he was going to ever get out of Bentonville, Arkanas.

He had been the offensive coordinator there for years under his father, Barry Lunney Sr., as an offensive coordinator at Bentonville High School. During the school day he was a middle school PE teacher.

"I'd kind of really shifted my thought process and thought, you know what, I'm going to settle into being the head high school coach here after my dad retired," Lunney said. "Then everything kind of changed in an instant."

A decade and a half later, standing in a navy ball cap, Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. reflects on his journey over the past couple of years, including two times where Bret Bielema gave him his big break.

Lunney was that same high school coordinator when Bielema picked him out as the Arkansas tight ends coach in 2013. And years later, Bielema has given him a chance to lead a Power 5 offense as the Illini's offensive coordinator.

"It feels very natural to me, but it's kind of defies logic a little bit to some degree as well," Lunney said.

He's spent all spring installing and teaching a new offense and his demeanor and teaching style has been praised by his new players, including transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito.

That teaching style was found after a change in the staff at San Jose State in 2004. Lunney decided to go close to home and coach at the high school ranks under his father instead of taking on a college opportunity. Being a high school coach meant teaching at Washington Middle School during the days.

"That was something that really opened my eyes up to that maybe I had not seen before," Lunney said. "I kind of always taught the way I was taught, it really helped me change a little bit, the way I present things and the way I talked to players, so that really made an impact on me."

It was a change for a former Division I football coach, who was a former captain of the Razorbacks in 1995 and also pitched for a year at the minor league level.

"I was being paid to to coach and teach there and teaching was half of what I was, you know, my responsibilities, if not more, to be honest with you," Lunney said.

But when he became a teacher at Washington, he quickly molded in with the rest of the staff. It took Jonathan Guthrie, Washington's assistant principal at the time, "weeks or months" before he knew much about Lunney's past experience as an athlete or a coach.

He first knew Lunney as the funny and nice PE teacher who invited him to church and referenced Sinfeld during lunch.

"That's not what he led with when he met somebody or talked to them," Guthrie said. "He was just real down to earth and just a lot of fun to be with."

Lunney dove into the work too. He taught different grades of PE from seventh or eighth grade. Ninth graders were in the middle school when he started there.

He worked with all kinds of students. He worked with special needs students in an adaptive PE class, and eventually became the department chair at the school.

"He made sure everything was done properly," Guthrie said. "He did not do, you know, the old joke about PE teachers were they just roll the ball out. He was not like that. ... He would get to know those kids and they they just loved seeing seeing Coach Barry."

There was no lounging between classes while Lunney waited for another college job to arise during the middle of his tenure. If he was teaching, he was going to be all in.

"I just made a decision that if I was gonna be asked to do this, I was going to try to do it the best of my ability," Lunney said. "And I think I did that, and I had a lot of fun with and I think, I think I earned respect to some of the staff and the teachers there during it."

That respect was earned and is still lingering. Guthrie is now the principal at Bentonville West High School, and has tried to lure Lunney at each of his stops.

"After I got done working with him at Washington I spent the rest of the time since then trying to get him to come work for me, and I've been unsuccessful," Guthrie said.

Bentonville High School became a powerhouse during Lunney's tenure there. Him and his father won a pair of state titles. Lunney also became known by his collegues for his confidence in his team.

"We'd try to get him to say, 'Hey, what's the score gonna be?' and most coaches would kind of downplay it and say, you know, we're just hoping to play well and all that," Guthrie said. "Barry, would you say 'Oh, we're going to kill 'em.'"

That success was part of why Bielema came calling. It was a no brainer when he reached out to Lunney.

"I would have coached the kickers or the holders for a chance to go back," Lunney said in his introductory press conference in January.

Lunney has been back, and has been climbing ever since. He has gotten back to the college game and his job is to get the Illinois offense back to success after the unit has been uneven for the past couple of coaching staffs.

"I enjoyed my time there, but this is where I belong on this level and doing this job," Lunney said.

