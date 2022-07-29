How a handwritten note helped Bret Bielema's career take off

INDIANAPOLIS — It was Bret Bielema’s turn to get on the chopping block.

It was December of 1998. He had finished his third season as a linebackers coach at Iowa, his first assistant coaching position. His head man and college coach Hayden Fry had retired, and the new man Kirk Ferentz was making his round of cuts.

Bielema had seen multiple assistants meet with Ferentz, and each one had been given the ax.

"Everybody kept walking into his office happy and walking out sad,” Bielema recalled at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ferentz walked toward Bielema’s office at the end of the hallway in the football offices, and Bielema thought he was faced with his fate.

Instead, Ferentz told Bielema he would have to run to an event introducing the new coach and that he’d have to meet with him tomorrow.

"I said, 'Coach, I'll be here at midnight, 1 a.m., 2 a.m., you tell me and I'll be here,’" Bielema said. "And so I waited all the next day."

Then, his time came. Bielema had references – Fry was a legend in Iowa City who had promoted Bielema from walk-on player to scholarship earning team captain. Then from a graduate assistant to a full-time assistant. Current athletic director and future Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby had told Ferentz he should retain Bielema.

Bielema opted to instead stand on his own.

“I know people around you have said this, but I only want to be here if you want me here,” Bielema told Ferentz.

Then the 28-year old Bielema waited with a feeling of nervousness and anxiety behind his tough and confident countenance.

This was the school Bielema played for and rose through the ranks at, getting his start as a coach and a player. It was the only college football home he had ever known. As a young assistant coach, his career would be up in the air if he was sent packing from his alma mater. He wanted to stay by any means necessary.

"It was kind of one of those moments where you say it but you don't really mean it," Bielema said.

Ferentz told him he wanted him back and gave relief to the stressed up-and-comer, making him one of only two assistants retained for the new staff.

In the back of Ferentz’s mind when he made that decision was the memory of Bielema coaching his son Brian at a high school camp at Iowa and the handwritten letter he received breaking down his son's game while Ferentz was coaching in the NFL.

"Bret looked after him a little bit," Ferentz said. "So we had a little bit of a relationship prior to me coming back in December of '98."

That started with Ferentz coaching Bielema briefly at Iowa. After a practice, hoping he could be an offensive lineman, Ferentz put Bielema through drills. It did not go to plan.

“He said forget it, stay on the defense,” Bielema said. “So I stayed on the defensive line, which is hilarious to this day.”

Years later, Bielema was on the other side of that dynamic seeing a then-positional "tweener" as an assistant coach helping out with the high school football camp.

Brian Ferentz was a linebacker who Bielema, then the linebackers coach, was working with. Bielema saw a good football player, but one that wasn’t necessarily suited to be a Big Ten linebacker.

"I'm a big believer in the power of the pen, right?" Bielema said. "So I wrote a note to Kirk, just connecting with an old coach, right? I knew (Brian) could play, I just had no idea what was gonna happen."

Brian eventually switched to offensive line, becoming a starter at Iowa and an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2005 before a brief career as an NFL practice squad player with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ferentz remembered that attention to detail and initiative to send that note. It all came full circle when Ferentz got the job to return to Iowa City.

"It's one of those things in life, sitting back 52 years later, how you handle the little moments depends a lot on what happens in the big moments," Bielema said. "And that's the case in point times a thousand."

That coaching staff with Ferentz and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker among others, became foundational in Bielema’s next couple of years as an assistant.

"I learned more football from that staff that Kirk assembled there and built relationships with guys that were on that staff, probably more than any other point in my career," Bielema said.

Bielema's career took off after those moments. He helped recruit Heisman runner-up Brad Banks and the core of a 2002 Hawkeyes team that won a share of a Big Ten title.

Bielema was the Kansas State defensive coordinator in 2002, continuing the advancement up the coaching ranks before eventually winning a couple Big Ten titles of his own.

All of those accolades are partially thanks to his confidence, coincidence and a handwritten note that led to him standing out and keeping his post in Iowa City.

"History has shown Bret is a really good football coach," Ferentz said. "I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I think I did recognize it."