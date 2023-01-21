Here's who is returning to Illinois football and who declared for the NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wrapped up most of its signing class last month, but that wasn’t the most important recruiting of the offseason.

With multiple players having the option to either return for an extra season of eligibility from the COVID pandemic or making a decision between leaving for the NFL Draft or returning for another season, Illinois had the potential to lose a large portion of its roster from last season.

It had key departures from graduation in Alex Palczewski, Sydney Brown and others, with some key players deciding to stick around for next season.

Here’s who is returning, and who declared for the NFL Draft with eligibility remaining.

RETURNING

Defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph

The Law Firm will be practicing in Champaign for another season, after both announced they were returning on Monday. Both have become lynchpins to the defense in the past two years, and would have had opportunities in the NFL had they decided to declare for the draft.

Newton broke out as an All-Big Ten selection this season and would have been a virtual lock to be selected in the draft. He could improve his stock with another productive season after having 5½ sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022.

Randolph has prototypical size at 6-foot-5 and had 4½ sacks, 13 tackles for loss and a pick opposite Newton at defensive end while being named third-team all-conference. His size and tools will give him a good chance to rise up draft board for 2024 with Newton.

Linebackers Seth Coleman, Calvin Hart Jr. and Tarique Barnes

The return of the Law Firm and Coleman, Hart and Barnes means Illinois returns seven starters from last year’s defense that led the country in scoring defense.

Coleman pairs with freshman All-American Gabe Jacas to form a pass-rush duo that flashed potential last season. Both were first-year starters and ended the year as Big Ten honorable mention selections. Coleman had 4½ sacks and five tackles for loss while Jacas had four sacks and five tackles for loss.

Barnes and Hart each got starts at inside linebacker, with Barnes being a captain and a player whose IQ was a big piece to the defense. He developed a propensity to time up the opponent’s snap counts as the year went on, and that helped him finish with 46 tackles, 8½ of them for a loss.

Hart began the season as the starter opposite Barnes, but ended up losing a lot of snaps to Isaac Darkangelo as the year went on. Hart finished with 22 tackles in his first season back from an ACL tear.

Offensive linemen Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams and Jordyn Slaughter

Illinois loses starters Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom, but returns the other four linemen in their rotation from last season with Zy Crisler and Pearl, Adams and Slaughter.

Pearl started at left tackle while Adams and Crisler both started at the guard spots. Slaughter was tabbed as the “sixth man” by Bielema and played in all 13 games this season, starting against Wyoming in place of Pearl.

Pearl will start at left tackle again next season, with Adams possibly moving out to right tackle while Slaughter and Crisler play at the guard spots. One of those players could also play center, with Illinois planning on having transfer Avery Jones start there before he decommitted and transferred to Auburn instead.

Returning young lineman like Josh Gesky or Hunter Whitneck, who played mostly on special teams, could step into the mix as well as junior college transfer Dez’Mond Schuster. Schuster comes from the same junior college conference as Adams and was an all-conference selection, and junior college transfers Adams and Crisler each contributed quickly in their first seasons in Champaign.

Receivers Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington

Illinois returns two of its top receivers in Williams and Washington.

Williams had a team-high 82 receptions for 715 yards and five scores while Washington had 31 catches for 306 yards. Williams is the first Illinois receiver with over 700 yards in a season since 2016, in just his second season as a wide receiver after coming to Champaign as a quarterback.

He’ll lead the receiver room and likely be a captain for the second-straight season while being a key weapon for transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Kicker Caleb Griffin

Griffin was the starter for most of the season, missing the game against Iowa due to injury, and finished 11th in the Big Ten in field goal accuracy at 73.7% (14-for-19). His 52-yard field goal in the ReliaQuest Bowl made him the kicker with the fourth-longest field goal in the Big Ten, and he finished the season making 10 of his last 11 field goal tries.

With the addition of scholarship kicker David Olano, the fifth-ranked kicker in the 247sports composite for the 2023 class who also played in the All-American Bowl, Griffin will have some competition for the starting job in 2023.

Declaring for NFL Draft

Running back Chase Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Both Brown and Witherspoon are almost certain to hear their names called at this April’s NFL Draft.

Witherspoon has been consistently projected as a first round pick after an All-American season where he was named the Big Ten’s top defensive back. The latest NFL.com mock draft has him as the No. 6 pick to the Lions, who drafted Illinois star defensive back Kerby Joseph last season. The latest CBS mock draft projects him as the No. 16 pick to the Washington Commanders.

Brown led Power Five in rushing during the regular season and finished fourth in the FBS in rushing this season after opting out of the team’s bowl game with Witherspoon and his brother Sydney. Sydney is projected to be a mid-to-late round selection after being a five-year starter for the Illini. Chase is also currently projected as an early Day 3 pick in the fourth or fifth round.

