Here's what makes Illinois the nation's best second-half defense

CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Walters was on the sideline, and once he saw Nebraska take the lead in the second quarter, he went straight to Sydney Brown.

The senior safety had been beaten on a deep catch-and-run by Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek to go up 9-6 with 9:38 left in the second. Walters, the Illinois defensive coordinator, went to assure Brown, who the coaching staff calls a perfectionist, while also giving him a couple of pointers.

A couple tweaks were made. Brown and the defense responded.

Illinois held the Cornhuskers scoreless for the final 39:38 in a 26-9 win. Brown got an interception on the next drive that spearheaded a 20-point run. He's helped lead the defense’s second-half surge — the Illini have held opponents scoreless after the break five times.

“I had to go and talk to Sydney,” Walters said. “It’s because he holds such a high standard of himself. He realized he let one get away there. To see him sort of log the information, snap out of it and then go play what, I think, was his best game to date ... since I’ve been here, this is the best that I’ve seen Sydney Brown play.”

Those adjustments have been a crucial piece in the Illinois defense’s season as one of the nation’s best. The No. 16 Illini have allowed 17 second-half points through eight games. That average of 2.2 points is best in the nation.

Opponents average just 82.5 yards after the break against Illinois, which also leads the nation leading scoring defense.

“Halftime adjustments are real,” Walters said.

A good amount of coordinators are put in the press box during a game, but Walters and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. are both on the field.

That provides coaching opportunities like the one Walters had with Brown, even if that wasn’t his typical in-game strategy.

“Obviously, being on the field, it’s a lot easier to go get in somebody’s face and talk to them one-on-one. But at the same time, I try to let our staff talk to each position group,” Walters said. “In my opinion, that’s their time to get those corrections.”

Most of those defensive position coaches are on the field, with outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane set up in the press box. Kane will relay information to Walters while position coaches talk with their respective groups to break down technique or talk about what players are seeing on the field.

“I try to get a feel for what has happened during the game,” Walters said. “Then if there’s something I need to specifically talk to a specific person or position group, I’ll go do that after I’ve calmed down from the previous series.”

Teams will have around a dozen or so scripted plays they run at the beginning of each game. Walters calls those “designers,” and those drives can sometimes be a little more difficult to prepare for. Two of the six scores Illinois has given up this year have come on game-opening drives.

Illinois studies the tendencies from opposing offenses throughout the season. After those initial drives, that film prep comes even more into focus.

“A team can’t scrap who they are from an identity perspective, especially with a week’s worth of preparation,” Walters said.

Illinois veteran players also play a big role. Brown, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon, Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton have multiple seasons of starting experience. They’ll see what checks teams are making from the field and hear the verbiage the team is using to communicate and relay that to coaches on the sideline.

Those conversations can end up being pretty long. An offense that has been able to control the clock and sustain drives has allotted the defense time to talk through and make those adjustments. The Illini are second in the country in average time of possession.

“You have time to get information corrected, to get it adjusted, to get it taught and for the players to get it learned and communicated," Walters said. "Our halftime adjustments and our in-game adjustments are just as much a beneficiary of what our offense is able to do on the field.”

That combination has the Illini off to their best start since 1951. Walters said he isn't surprised at the success.

“This is the best program in terms of communication and identifying accurate information in-game that I’ve been around,” he said.