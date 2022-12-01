Here's how Illinois football's bowl selection will work and where they might go

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois beat Minnesota at home in October, a bowling ball entered the locker room celebration.

It was one of the higher points of the Illini’s regular season. They were 6-1 and officially bowl eligible.

A November sputter meant the team finished 8-4, but it was still the team's best record since 2007, and puts Illinois in a position to make its most prestigious bowl game since that ‘07 season when the Illini lost in the Rose Bowl to USC. It'll also be the first time the Illini are going bowling since the 2019 season.

Where will that bowl destination be? We won't know for sure until the College Football Playoff committee announces its final rankings and matchups for the semifinals (Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl), as well as the Cotton Bowl. The Sugar, Rose and Orange bowls are filled based on conference agreements, then the rest of the bowls are filled based on other conference agreements.

Illinois will be behind the three ranked Big Ten teams — No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State — in the pecking order, but that trio could all make New Year’s Six games (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach and Fiesta Bowls).

Michigan looks set for the playoff even if it loses to Purdue in the title game in Indianapolis on Saturday. A Michigan win — the Wolverines are 16.5-point favorites — would mean either Ohio State or Penn State would make the Rose Bowl. If Purdue gets the upset, then it would go to Pasadena.

Usually the next-highest ranked team in the conference not in a semifinal plays in the Rose Bowl, but according to The Athletic, the Rose Bowl has reached out to the Big Ten about taking Penn State instead of Ohio State. Either way, Illinois will be one of the teams in the running for the top non-New Year’s Six bowls.

At 8-4, Illinois will have one of the best records available, along with Minnesota and Purdue (both also 8-4). As the West division champ, Purdue would likely be selected ahead of the Illini for the Citrus Bowl, typically the premier non-New Year’s Six bowl for the conference.

Going in order, next would be either the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl), or the Music City Bowl. Those are the two most likely destinations for the Illini since, on paper, they have head-to-head wins over Minnesota and Iowa, and finished ahead of them in the conference standings.

Minnesota and Iowa have also recently been in the Reliaquest Bowl. The Gophers won over Auburn in 2020 while the Hawkeyes beat Mississippi State in 2019.

That could mean both teams would want newer spots this go around, leaving the Illini as the standalone option.

That makes it sound straightforward. However, in the world of college bowls, little is straightforward. If Penn State is selected for a Rose Bowl spot as mentioned before, it gets complicated.

That would bump Ohio State to the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked team not in either the playoff or a conference-tied-in bowl slot, since Penn State would be the Big Ten’s Rose Bowl representative.

Doing so forfeits the Big Ten’s tie-in to the Reliaquest Bowl and gives it to either Notre Dame or the ACC. That is not the case if a Big Ten team is chosen for the Cotton Bowl or as an at-large in a different New Year’s Six bowl.

That would mean no Reliaquest Bowl for the Illini if Ohio State or Penn State are chosen for the Orange Bowl. The Music City Bowl would be the next in the order of the Big Ten’s chain and a likely destination for Illinois since it is in Nashville and would be a little under a six-hour drive from Champaign for fans and likely a short flight for the team.

That bowl could pick Iowa or Minnesota over the Illini since those programs have had more prestige over the past couple of years, but Illinois did beat both of them this season. So, on paper, either the Music City or Reliaquest make the most sense for the Illini.

If Iowa or Minnesota leapfrog the Illini in the bowl hierarchy, then next would be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, or the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.

With all the moving parts, wait to book a hotel or a flight until everything is announced on Sunday.