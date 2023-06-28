CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema noticed a trend in the recruiting momentum of his program this summer.

“It just seems to be at a point that it’s never been as high since I’ve been here,” Bielema said.

That could’ve been part of the reason why the Illini have gotten 11 commitments this month and taken their class from three prospects to 14 in the past two weeks.

Illinois currently has the 38th-ranked class nationally, 10th in the Big Ten. Illinois was 54th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten in the 2023 recruiting ranking from the 247sports composite, an aggregate ranking of multiple industry rankings.

Here’s a look at each recruit Illinois has landed so far.

Tysean Griffin

Griffin is a three-star “athlete” from Morgan Park in Chicago who played receiver and running back last season. He’s a top-500 prospect nationally and the 12th-ranked prospect in Illinois according to the 247sports composite rankings. He's been playing on the varsity team since he was a freshman.

His primary recruiter has been wide receiver coach George McDonald, and the Illini beat out Wisconsin, Purdue, Arkansas, and Missouri among a list of other Power Five schools interested.

Eddie Tuerk

Tuerk is another in-state top-500-ranked commit as a defensive lineman from Lyons Township High School in La Grange and was an honorable mention All-State selection last season.

Illinois beat fellow Big Ten schools Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa and Michigan among others.

Trey Petty

Petty was recruited by Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. as the quarterback recruit in this year’s class. He’s the starter at Starkville High school in Mississippi — the same high school as the Illini’s potential starter at quarterback in Luke Altmyer.

Petty had five total touchdowns in the Mississippi Class 6A state title game to lead Starkville to a state championship as a junior. He’ll look to defend that title this season before he starts his career with the Illini.

Demetrius John

John is a three-star defensive line commit from Dublin, Ohio. He committed on June 11 after a weekend visit to Champaign. He also visited Indiana and Vanderbilt. He gives Illinois four defensive linemen already in this cycle.

Vernon Woodward

Woodward flipped from Wisconsin to Illinois after an official visit this summer. He will play his senior season at Winter Park High School in Florida.

Woodward had 57 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles as a junior at University High School in Orange City, Florida last season.

Angelo McCullum

McCullum is a three-star defensive line prospect from Pickerington North in Pickerington, Ohio, who had 6½ tackles for loss as a junior.

Illinois has prioritized adding defensive line recruits in recent classes to help replace the current crop of players like Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph.

Karsen Konkel

Another in-state recruit, Konkel is a 6-foot-6 tight end from Pinckneyville who was a part of the basketball team that reached the 2A state quarterfinals last season.

He offers Power Five-level size at the position and chose Illinois over Arkansas, Michigan State and Indiana among others.

Zafir Stewart

A three-star offensive lineman from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Illinois beat out in-state schools Penn State and Pittsburgh for Stewart’s commitment.

Stewart helped Imhotep reach the state semifinals last season.

Carlos Orr

Orr is a three-star wide receiver prospect from Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He offers length at 6-foot-4 and had 11 touchdowns and 1,035 yards last season as a junior.

Easton Baker

Baker is a two-time All-State selection from Stansbury High School in Tooele, Utah. He helped Stansbury to the 5A semifinals with 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Joe Barna

Barna gave Illinois a fifth in-state commitment in this year’s class on Tuesday. He’s a three-star edge rushing prospect who is currently the 31st-ranked prospect in Illinois.

Chase Green

Green is the next addition of a long line of Florida defensive backs at Illinois like Kerby Joseph and Devon Witherspoon.

Green offers speed and athleticism as a player who played safety and running back with 797 all-purpose yards as a junior, and got a seal of approval from Joseph, a safety for the Detroit Lions.

Yea bro a dog I just watch buddy film https://t.co/10diHDh7Vs — ZUPER BOWL KERB💤😎 (@JKERB25) June 27, 2023

Brandon Hansen

Hansen was the first commit of the class back in November as a 6-foot-6 290-pound offensive line prospect from Mundelein. He’s the 35th-ranked prospect in Illinois.

Amar Reynolds

Reynolds had three picks and three pass breakups in eight games as a junior at Fort Pierce Westwood in Florida. He’s playing his senior season at Vero Beach High School.

