CHAMPAIGN — After five years and the chance at being a starter at Ball State, John Paddock transferred up to Illinois as a walk-on who enters the mix at quarterback.

Paddock threw for 2,719 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with the Cardinals last season. With the loss of backup Art Sitkowski, who transitioned to a role as a student assistant, Illinois needed a veteran presence.

"It was definitely a tough decision to leave, but I was excited for a fresh start and a new journey," Paddock said. “So that's kind of what went into it.

Illinois also added transfer Luke Altmyer, a four-star transfer prospect from Mississippi who is the favorite to win the job. Altmyer has only two collegiate starts to his name, with Paddock being the only other quarterback on the roster who has seen meaningful college snaps.

Paddock said he wasn’t looking for any guarantees when he transferred, but just the opportunity to compete. He’ll get that as well as being an important presence for a young quarterback room.

"I'm hoping to provide, you know, an extra edge to the room to bump up all the competition," Paddock said. "Iron sharpens iron, so I think we're all pushing each other right now and learning off each other."

McClure switches sports

Tyler McClure was sitting in his apartment in Centralia in October. He was a junior college baseball player at Kaskaskia Junior College, but then got the chance to play Division I football.

McClure, a football and baseball player at Centennial High School in Champaign, is the latest addition to the Illini’s wide receiver room as a preferred walk-on. Conversation started with the coaching staff after McClure’s first season at Kaskaskia.

"We didn't want to leave anything on the table," McClure said. "We reached out to Illinois, and they did some background research and got back with us. And then had me on for a visit."

McClure’s parents both were athletes at Illinois, and he was an Illini fan growing up. He was in attendance when Tyler Griffey hit a buzzer-beater to upset No. 1 Indiana a decade ago.

"I've always grown up watching Illinois football and all Illinois sports, really, so it was definitely cool to represent the program because I've grown up watching them," McClure said.

Now, he’ll be wearing the Illinois jersey.

"I just want to be a guy who can come out here and leave it all on the field you know, fight for every yard and do whatever I can to help the team win," McClure said. "I'm not sure exactly what that looks like, but wherever the coaching staff feels they need me I'm ready to do my job."

Arkin added to tight end room

After losing a pair of tight ends in Luke Ford and Michael Marchese, Illinois got former Colorado State tight end Tanner Arkin in the portal.

Arkin had 116 receiving yards as a redshirt freshman last season with the Rams and was a three-star recruit and a preseason All-Mountain West pick before 2022. He’ll be in an offense that spread the ball between its tight ends last season and will compete for snaps with returning starter Tip Reiman.

"I think the most important thing is how they use the tight end," Arkin said. "In this offense, they use the tight end in lots of different ways and that was very appealing."

Arkin moved from Michigan to Colorado and grew up near Colorado State, making the decision to leave home to get a role with a Power Five program.

"It was really difficult, honestly," Arkin said. "I really liked CSU and the community there being from Fort Collins was really nice, having my family close and being able to go home and see them on the weekends. I think for my football career, this was obviously the best choice for me."

Harper relishes opportunity

When Nicario Harper entered the portal after a season at Louisville, it wasn’t the first time. He went to Louisville after being named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an FCS All-American at Jacksonville State.

That time with the Gamecocks came after a stint at Southern Mississippi. Last season, Harper played in five games at Louisville before entering the portal.

"This one was definitely a little different," Harper said. "I kind of took my time and I kind of made sure that I was gonna be OK with it ... make sure that my family was OK with it and everybody who supported me through the journey. I feel like this was a big decision for my career. It's my last go-round, my last year, so I felt like I had to make this one really count."

Harper will be one of the pieces to replace the secondary trio of Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon. Each went to the NFL Draft, while Harper is a versatile piece who has played as a safety in the box and can be moved around formation.

"I always put the team before myself; my teammates before me. I'm just here to make the team better," Harper said. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to win. I'm gonna show up every day and work hard and I'm gonna get everything I got in my last year here."

