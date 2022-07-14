Here's a look at Illinois football's nearly complete 2023 recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — A little under six weeks ago, Illinois football had just four commits for its 2023 class.

Since then Bret Bielema has gained 11 commits and the class is almost complete at 15 prospects. That means Illinois is almost done with its high school class, waiting for a few prospects while planning to add others from the transfer portal.

"I think the number we keep going off of is 15, plus three or four — somewhere in that range — that would equate our high school class," Bielema said in June. "And then anything that transfers out or changes after that are your portal transfers."

Here is a look at the 2023 class now that it’s almost complete.

Early commits

Kaden Feagin, Zach Aamland, TJ McMillen and Antwon Hayden were early commits who have been mentioned in the previous look at the recruiting class.

Feagin is the most highly touted prospect — a four-star who plays just 40 minutes from campus at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.

McMillen and Amland are both three-star lineman prospects while Hayden got his first Power Five offer from Illinois and committed in the spring after a prolific season at East St. Louis High School.

Jamarrion Harkless, Lexington, Kentucky

Illinois beat the hometown school Kentucky as well as offers from Georgia, Auburn, Michigan and LSU for the 6-foot-4 three-star defensive lineman.

Harkless is a big-bodied defensive lineman who could play on the inside, potentially solving issues the Illini have regarding depth at nose guard.

Kenari Wilcher, Moore Haven, Florida

Wilcher is another three-star prospect and the second-highest ranked recruit in the class per 247sports. He’s listed as an athlete after playing as a receiver and in the secondary.

He ran a sub 11-second 100-meter dash during his latest track season and will offer speed in the secondary or wherever he plays in Champaign.

Cal Swanson, Ardmore, Oklahoma

Swanson is the first quarterback prospect offered by offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Illinois was Swanson’s first FBS offer, but the prep quarterback had an impressive junior season and was recently ranked as the 19th prospect in Oklahoma by The Oklahoman.

David Olano, Naperville

Olano got a scholarship offer as a kicker and committed to Illinois quickly mid-June.

He is ranked as a top-25 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking and the top prep kicker in the class of 2023 by Chris Sailor Kicking. He’ll compete for the starting job when he gets to campus.

Mason Muragin, Warren, Michigan

Muragin had 31 tackles for loss in 13 games last season as a junior. That prompted increased interest from Division I programs, with Illinois being one of the first Power Five schools to jump out.

That got them a commitment from the 6-foot-4 245-pound edge rusher.

Pat Farrell, Chicago

Farrell was an in-state get for Illinois and is the 22nd ranked player in the state. He’s one of multiple edge rushers in the past few classes and a sign Illinois is keen to fill in depth on its defensive line.

Jaheim Clark, Fort Myers, Florida

Clark is the second safety prospect in the class. Illinois was the first school to offer him, helping them land the 98th safety in the class per 247sports composite rankings.

Calvin Smith, Ocoee, Florida

Smith is the third edge rusher in the class, and one of 11 recruits who committed shortly after an official visit in June.

Smith had 29 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He chose the Illini in part because of the school's impressive veterinarian school on campus. That played a big part during his visit to Champaign.

Rico Jackson, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

One of six commits from the Sunshine state, Jackson offers size at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds as an offensive tackle.

Florida was a spot that previous staffs have recruited heavily and it seems Illinois will continue to do that.

Teremun Lott, Palm Beach, Florida

Lott brings speed to the Illini wide receivers group as a district champion sprinter. He’s the only receiver in the class with Illinois adding a couple transfers last season and likely looking to go to the portal in future classes to help get some veteran receivers in the mix with Isaiah Williams.

Nathan Guinn, Vero Beach Florida

Guinn is the only tight end commit in the class so far and is the 67th-ranked player at his position in the class.

Illinois was once again the first Power Five to offer, a strategy of getting in early on prospects that has lead to them filling their class almost entirely over the summer.