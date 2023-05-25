Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHAMPAIGN — With the transfer portal window closed, Illinois basketball has a clearer picture of its returners for next season.

After losing a couple of scholarship pieces in RJ Melendez, Jayden Epps, Skyy Clark and Brandon Lieb over the past year, Illinois has gotten some additions.

Here is a look at the Illini’s current roster. This will assume that Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. return, which isn’t a certainty. Both have until May 31 to decide to withdraw from the draft or stay.

Guards

Sencire Harris, Justin Harmon, Niccolo Moretti, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Transfer TBD

Illinois has been in the transfer market for a point guard after losing two options from last season to the portal in Jayden Epps (Georgetown) and Skyy Clark (Louisville).

That venture is ongoing, but Illinois did add combo guard Justin Harmon and will have younger options in Sencire Harris, who played some point guard last season and will have an offseason to learn the offense, along with redshirt Niccolo Moretti and prep addition Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Moretti spent the second half of last season as a redshirt and will have the opportunity for minutes this season with Gibbs-Lawhorn, who spent his senior year playing with Overtime Elite. He’s a four-star prospect.

The Illini still will need a veteran option, especially after a lack of experience at the point led to a good portion of their offensive issues later in the season. Illinois native RayJ Dennis hasn’t made his transfer decision since announcing he'd be leaving Toledo — he's taken visits to Michigan, Illinois, Baylor and Utah.

Wings

Marcus Domask, Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Quincy Guerrier, Terrence Shannon Jr.

Guerrier and Domask are veteran additions that make this position group the deepest and most proven on the roster. Both shot around 35% from 3 last season and would offer better shooting than the team’s 30.8% mark that was 335th in Division I last season.

Guerrier and Domask have a combined 237 collegiate games played, and will combine with Goode and Rodgers, who played increased minutes as last season progressed.

Goode will be fully returned from a foot injury that kept him out for most of last season. He played just 10 games but averaged 19 minutes in the team’s final three games after being set to start before a preseason injury that required surgery. He will be one of the team’s top shooters next season.

Rodgers played a lot of different positions, and his defensive versatility means the Illini can slot him anywhere. He played some point guard, but excelled in the mid-post and by taking larger defenders off the dribble or by cutting off the ball. If his jump shot can improve he’d be best suited as a wing who can be a secondary ball-handler behind the Illini’s starting point guard. With his offensive rebounding, playmaking and defensive ability, he’ll find minutes no matter what position he ends up at.

If Shannon stays in the draft, Illinois will need to look for a replacement in the portal. That would likely be a transfer that is also in the draft process. Illinois didn’t get a commitment from Matthew Mayer until late May last season after he participated in NBA workouts. If Shannon returns, then he’ll be slotted back into the starting lineup at the two or the three and be the Illini’s focal point.

Bigs

Dain Dainja, Amani Hansberry, Coleman Hawkins

If Hawkins returns, Illinois will have a lot of flexibility at the position with a stretch-five option and a more traditional center in Dainja.

Dainja was one of the most efficient bigs in the Big Ten last season, but struggled with consistency during the back half of conference play.

He’s continued to lose weight, Underwood said that he was around 250 pounds during the offseason. He had multiple games playing 30 minutes or more, so an increased role and increased minutes wouldn’t be an issue if the Illini lose Hawkins.

Hansberry has rebounded well at the AAU and high school level, and could be a high energy bench player as a small-ball five or a four. He was the player of the year in the Baltimore Area as a senior and is the 65th ranked prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite.

