CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wrapped up its second week of spring practice with a scrimmage on Saturday. It got some windy and cold conditions as a preview to a third fall under coach Bret Bielema.

That didn’t stop kickers Caleb Griffin and David Olano from hitting 57-yard field goals at the end of the afternoon, or new quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and John Paddock.

Both transfers have impressed so far.

“​​I could go on and on about what you learn over a short period of time, but I like what I’ve seen from both (Altmyer and Paddock),” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I think they both are talented throwers and you can tell they’ve got experience.”

Altmyer is a pretty clear early favorite, and has gotten along with the rest of the Illini so far.

“He's just got that dog in him," receiver Isaiah Williams said. "He's a leader."

Here are some other takeaways from the first two weeks of spring:.

Young linemen taking bigger roles

With Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom having moved on and Zy Crisler injured, the Illini have gotten a look at younger options. Josh Gesky has played right tackle a good portion of camp with veteran Jordyn Slaughter at right guard.

Gesky, a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, played 12 games last season primarily on special teams. He has a chance to break into a big role as a redshirt sophomore.

“Gesky’s had a really good spring,” Bielema said. “He’s kind of popped around. We’re playing him at right tackle but probably has guard value as well. (Ten-year NFL veteran and former Illini) Tony Pashos is actually working with him quite a bit. It’s been fun to see his demeanor grow. He goes and works out with Tony during his breaks and has really done a great job. Obviously the development in the weight room and with (offensive line coach Bart Miller) and the offensive line, it’s been fun to watch this kid grow. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Josh Kreutz had been slotted in with the first team at center for a good portion of snaps so far.

“Kreutzy in particular has just continued to be very impressive,” Bielema said. “Really tough football player, really high football IQ and intelligence. I think even (Miller) would tell you last year he probably knew the offense as well as anybody and how you have to handle that upfront.”

Kreutz is the son of longtime Bears center and all-pro Olin Kreutz, and could play that role for the Illini this fall. Illinois did try to get a portal offensive lineman, having transfer Avery Jones committed before he flipped and signed with Auburn. It’s unclear if Illinois would also go for another option in the portal.

“He’s got it in his DNA, obviously,” Bielema said on Kreutz. “He’s been watching the center position his whole life, and I’m sure he gets coached on a home phone call tonight as well. Really impressed with Josh and what he’s done.”

The right side of the offensive line will likely get more interesting when Crisler returns from injury. He was the starting right guard last season and has the size to play tackle if Illinois wanted to try him there.

"The versatility that Zy brings is not just guard-tackle, but left to right as well," Bielema said. "When we go to play Toledo we'll have our best five out there."

Defensive backs rotating

Illinois got a new corner in Miles Scott after he transitioned from wide receiver. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said he's been impressed with him so far this spring.

He pointed out a play Scott made this week after making a quick transition.

“I’m telling you, I wish you could’ve seen this play. It was a hell of a play, man,” Henry said. “He’s gotten better every single practice. That’s what’s been encouraging. Anytime you get a player who hasn’t played much of a position yet, and they’re getting better every single practice, I can’t wait to see them at the end of the spring."

At cornerback, Taz Nicholson is a returning starter while Tyler Strain has gotten a chance as the second starter. Junior college transfer Kaleb Patterson will be in that mix as well. Scott is another one of a younger group who will be moved around while Illinois tries to find its best options.

Xavier Scott started the bowl game and has seen time at safety. Louisville transfer Nicario Harper will be in the mix for a spot while Matthew Bailey also will be a favorite to start when he returns from injury.

Front seven experienced

In Bielema’s opinion, outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen has a pretty good group to help get his feet wet as a college position coach.

“That outside linebacker room truly might be one of the most talented groups I’ve had at that position,” Bielema said. “I think they continue to show up.”

Edge rushers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas return on the Illini’s front seven. The only new starter at linebacker or defensive line will be at nose guard, where Terah Edwards has an opportunity after transferring from Northwestern before last season.

Illinois also had Minnesota transfer and former all-Big Ten honorable mention pick Trill Withers on a visit over the weekend. He would give them more depth up front.

The staff has also been impressed by the range and speed from its linebackers with Tarique Barnes and Calvin Hart Jr. Dylan Rosiek and Kennena Odeluga will also get opportunities for bigger roles.

“We are fast,” Henry said. “I thought we were fast last year. I know we’re fast this year. Guys are flying around to the ball. I’m really excited collectively as a unit. Our team speed has kind of shocked me a little bit. I kind of had the inclination that we were a fast team. But I know that we’re fast after I got to watch practices the last couple days.”

