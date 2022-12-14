Here are some positions Illinois football must address in the offseason

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is a week away from the beginning of the early signing period, and a little over a week removed from the opening of the offseason transfer window opening.

That means that even though the football team’s season doesn’t technically end until the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, recruiting season and the offseason are in full force.

Illinois could always look to upgrade at skill positions to grab a top wideout or a running back to help fill the void left by Chase Brown, but the Illini will have multiple positions to address this offseason. Here are some that could be at the top of the team’s priority list.

Quarterback

With uncertainty around Tommy DeVito’s waiver from the NCAA, this will become the top priority for Illinois to address whether that is by getting another year from DeVito or hitting the portal.

DeVito had single-season program records for passer rating (142.3) and completion percentage (69.9%) during his first season in Champaign under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney.

If Illinois can’t get DeVito for another season then it will likely have to move to the transfer portal.

Cornerback

Illinois will lose All-American Devon Witherspoon as well as primary depth piece Terrell Jennings.

Taz Nicholson started 10 games for the Illini this season with an interception, forced fumble and seven passes defended. He’ll be back in the lineup after he returns from a wrist injury that ended his season in November. Bielema gave the injury a four- to six-month timeline after he had surgery Nov. 13, meaning Nicholson could be back as early as March.

Younger players like Xavier Scott, Elijah Mc-Cantos and Tyson Rooks each played some snaps last season, but the Illini could go after a more proven option in the portal as well opposite Nicholson.

Tight end

The Illini lose two of their three primary tight end options this offseason in Luke Ford and Michael Marchese. Tip Reiman returns.

Illinois has offered a couple transfer tight ends, including Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas and Colorado State transfer Tanner Arkin.

Defensive line

Illinois will lose defensive tackle Calvin Avery, with last year’s transfers Terah Edwards and Raashaan Wilkins having a chance to form a defensive tackle tandem to replace him.

Defensive ends Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton will each have decisions to make on declaring for the NFL Draft. Illinois would need to replace one or both of them if they declare.

Offensive line/safety

These have both been partially addressed with the Illini’s first couple transfer additions in East Carolina center Avery Jones and Louisville safety Nicario Harper.

Illinois does have junior college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler set to return and start again in 2022, but it could lose the rest of its line with Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom exhausting their eligibility.

Julian Pearl also has been with the program for five seasons and went through Senior Day festivities. He could forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Jones seems like a candidate to step in at center and the Illini have a junior college commit in Dez’Mond Schuster, a three-star from Hutchinson Community College, to fill a spot. Jordyn Slaughter could step into a starting role next year as well after being a sixth man who came in to spell Crisler for drives this season. There is still space for another piece to bring competition or depth.

Harper could be in line to fill one of the spots left by safeties Sydney Brown or Kendall Smith, with freshman Matthew Bailey set for a move into the starting lineup after backing up Brown this season. There is still a need for a player like Quan Martin, who played nickelback, slot corner and free safety. Illinois could address that with a transfer or with a younger corner on its roster.

