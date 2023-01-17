'He had to work': Matthew Mayer adapted to play a key role in Illinois' turnaround

MINNEAPOLIS — Matthew Mayer knew he was one rebound away from getting his first career double double, so he had to inform Dain Dainja.

He went up and told Dainja the situation, and asked him and others for a little assistance. Turns out, he took care of it when he found and chased down Terrence Shannon Jr.’s blocked shot with 3:47 left.

"I got an offensive rebound. He didn't let me get it, so I earned it the hard way," Mayer said.

Mayer made some key shots in key moments for the second game in a row for the Illini, and finishing off his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. It was the latest game in a stretch where the Baylor transfer has seemingly hit his stride.

After a rocky start, Mayer is averaging 15.4 points and shooting 50% from the field, along with a 45.8% mark from 3, in his last 10 games. That includes a four-game win streak for the Illini where Mayer’s been in double figures for each of those games.

Mayer's impact in Illinois' spread offensive system that coach Brad Underwood has turned to has helped turn things around for the Illini in Big Ten play. They're 4-3 in the conference and in a tie for fourth place after an 0-3 start.

An example is late in the first half, when Illinois was down one after a Minnesota bucket. Mayer caught a pass a few feet behind the 3-point line and drained a jumper with a hand in his face. He hit another triple with 18 seconds left in the half to give Illinois a 3-point lead at halftime.

Along with his inferno against Michigan State where Brad Underwood ran at least a dozen plays in a row for him, he’s become a go-to guy who offers the team another primary option besides Shannon. His scoring and ability to make shots out of sequence in the Illini’s offense raises the team’s ceiling, like when he had 21 points in the team’s win over Texas.

"He has the ability to turn a poorly executed play into a bucket and there's not a lot of those guys, and he's one of them,” Underwood said.

That game against Texas was a statistical turning point for Mayer, who up to that point was shooting 32% from the field and playing a little over 18 minutes per game. He was coming off a back injury and joining a new system, waiting for things to click.

"I have a really strong faith," Mayer said. "I knew that at some point, it's going to turn around. But the reason that it's turned around is because I've just been working with Fletch. I've had a lot of stuff wrong in my body and we're finally getting it right, so I've never felt better in my career with my body. And I'm just excited that we're winning right now and I'm playing well."

After a couple of months, things started to fall into place.

Underwood said the commitment to changing his body and getting into better shape was key in that process. Mayer played a career-high 31 minutes Monday, also playing 30 in the Illini’s wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin.

​​"Conditioning. I mean, I'm just gonna be very real," Underwood said on the difference in Mayer’s play recently. "Matt's very talented. It's not something that he hasn't been able to do, it's just his ability to want to work and buy in.

“We kind of laugh at him that he's got a six-pack now for abs. His before and after pictures are remarkable, and that's a tribute to Adam Fletcher and Palmer Johnson and the job they've done with him.”

That potential and role was part of the pitch when Mayer was in the transfer portal leaving Baylor, a team he won a national title with as a sixth man.

He was going to be a key piece with a bigger role at Illinois, but that required a step up from him as well.

"He had to work," Underwood said. "I told him I was gonna challenge him. I told him that when I recruited him and he's hook, line, and sinker bought into that."

It was an adjustment for Mayer, who noted previously the difference in attitude from Baylor’s mild-mannered coach in Scott Drew that is a contrasting style to Underwood at times.

"He wasn't lying when he said that," Mayer said regarding Underwood challenging him. "So he's definitely been on me and everybody else, but it's been good for us and we're playing a lot better right now. So it's working."

In addition to his offense, Mayer is having an impressive stretch defensively — 17 blocks in the past six games.

"He's just helped me play harder," Mayer said of Underwood's motivation. "I've never had so many blocks in my career. He's really good at rallying the troops."

A couple of months ago Mayer talked about miscommunication and a breakdown between the coaching staff. That couldn’t be more different than what he said about his relationship with Underwood after the past two games.

"He's just a great guy," Mayer said. "He's fun to talk to. I love messing with him because he's such like a hard ass but I'm always poking fun at him, making little jokes. He trusts me on the court, so it's really easy to have a good relationship with him."

Underwood said Mayer's contributions have come off-the-court, too, in particular his effort to establish relationships with the Illini's freshmen.

"It's probably not talked about how good a kid Matt is — how good a human being he is," Underwood said. "He never lost faith in himself. He's very confident. He's got a chill mode to him. That just, he keeps everybody loose. He's funny. He's the prankster in the locker room. He's a calming effect because he's mature and he gets it."

That attitude has permeated throughout the team, one that is noticeably more comfortable and confident during a stretch where its chemistry has been a theme of its turnaround. Mayer has been central to that on and off the court.

"He's just a great guy," teammate Brandon Lieb said. "He's funny, he's a very infectious personality and that helps you out there on the court. I get to talk to shoot back and forth with him. I think our whole team is built in chemistry and kind of loving each other, which is helping out there."

