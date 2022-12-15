Four takeaways from the start of Illinois basketball's season

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois plays Alabama A&M on Saturday, it’ll mean the team has gotten through the first third of the season.

That matchup also will be the team’s first response since coach Brad Underwood called out the team after a 74-59 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

“We failed,” Underwood said. “I failed them. I failed them. Miserably. I know those nights are going to be there. I can handle getting beat by them because they made plays, but the lack of effort, you better have more accountability than that.”

The No. 18 Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have had an up-and-down start, with a pair of wins over two top-10 opponents as well as an 0-2 start in conference play.

Here are some takeaways from the Illini’s season so far that has looked a lot different in the post-Kofi Cockburn era:

Picking up the pace

Kenpom charts Illinois as averaging 71.8 possessions a game this season, which is the fastest in the Underwood era in Champaign.

The Illini have gotten out more in transition without an All-American caliber big man to dump the ball to in the halfcourt.

That increased pace and space has helped Terrence Shannon Jr. set a career-high in scoring and has opened up playmaking abilities for Coleman Hawkins as a stretch five. Illinois has also relied a lot on the 3-point shot, shooting 45.2% of its shots from behind the arc.

The Illini want to get out in transition with their athletic lineups.

Spreading out the offense

Illinois had a go-to option last year in Cockburn, who took over 30% of the team’s shots when he was on the floor. Andre Curbelo took over 28% of the team’s shots when he was on the floor last season.

This year’s team doesn’t have anyone who takes that volume of shots, though Shannon isn’t too far behind taking a team-high 27% of the team’s shots when he’s on the floor.

That’s meant a more spread-out responsibility with the Illini offense. Shannon is the leading scorer, but the shots are distributed more evenly throughout the Illini's nine-man rotation.

Illinois has had six different players lead the team in scoring for a game this season, and that doesn’t include Hawkins, who had the fifth triple-double in program history. Against some opponents, that balance has been hard to contain.

"I think the one thing is we've got quite a bit of variety," Underwood said before the game against Penn State. "We know what's pretty good for us offensively. I think we've gotten to a point where we like our scenarios with certain guys in the game. What that looks like, and you know, it may or may not always be the same guys doing it, but we know the scenarios that we're pretty comfortable with."

Late-game roller coaster

In previous years, Illinois consistently went to Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu or Trent Frazier when the game slowed down late in the halfcourt. This year Shannon has done that some, scoring 12 points in the overtime win over Texas and getting key buckets in the second half against UCLA, but late game execution on offense has been hit-or-miss.

Illinois has had some freedom in its offensive sets, and in the team’s three losses the offense has stagnated late as games get slowed down and are played more in the halfcourt.

Illinois had just one field goal in the final 5:14 in Saturday’s loss to Penn State. Against Maryland it had two made buckets in the final 4:38 and against Virginia it had just one made bucket in the final 3:38.

Forcing rurnovers

Without Cockburn, Illinois defensive style has had an overhaul that mixes in full-court pressure and has focused on switching in five-out sets.

This season, Hawkins has been placed as the starting center and that’s meant a different approach. The addition of more athletes in Shannon, Mayer and guards Skyy Clark, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps in a different scheme has meant Illinois’ defense has turned opponents over at a much higher rate.

Last year opponents turned the ball over on 15.5% of their possessions — 325th in the country. In the 2020-21 season, that number was 16%. Illinois defense was successful last year by forcing teams into tough shots rather than forcing turnovers.

This year’s team turns opponents over on 22.9% of their possessions. That sample does largely include four buy-game opponents, but that’s still a big jump and shows a change in how the defense will operate.

When Illinois isn’t forcing a high amount of turnovers, like the season-low nine it forced from Penn State on Saturday, it struggles. Illinois is 0-3 in games it forces the opponent into 12 or fewer turnovers.

No. 17 Illinois drops game at home to Penn State Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball Penn St Illinois Basketball