CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois players Sydney Brown, Chase Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon were each invited to the NFL Draft Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The combine is in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium and begins on March 2.

Witherspoon is projected as a first round pick, but the invitation signals there is significant interest from NFL teams in all four, with 319 invites this year. There are 259 selections in the NFL Draft.

Witherspoon was named the top defensive back in the Big Ten after a season with 14 passes defended and three interceptions. Sydney Brown ended the regular season tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with five while Quan Martin had 11 passes defended, three picks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Chase Brown led Power Five rushers in the regular season with 1,643 yards.

Close 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.